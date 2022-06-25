Oklahoma and Ole Miss Square Off in the Men’s College World Series Championship

The Oklahoma baseball team will attempt to match the feat accomplished by the school’s softball team earlier this month by winning the College World Series. They’ve been dominant so far in Omaha but will have to get by an Ole Miss squad that’s playing their best baseball.

Elsewhere in the sports world, you can tune in to the third round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships and the USWNT.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Men’s College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss

Dylan Widger/USA TODAY Sports

After seeing their softball team dominate the Women’s College World Series, the Sooners’ baseball team has been perfect so far in Omaha. They’ve rolled through their three games so far to earn a spot in the championship series.

Their opponent, Ole Miss, has had a much less straightforward path to this series. They finished under .500 in the SEC but once they got into the NCAA tournament they’ve been on fire. After seven wins in a row through regionals, super regionals and two games in Omaha, Ole Miss dropped a game to Arkansas to force an elimination game on Thursday night, with the winner making it to the title series. A four-hit, complete-game shutout from starter Dylan DeLucia sealed their berth with a 2–0 win.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Third round | In Gee Chun got out of the gates hot during the first two rounds, establishing an impressive lead heading into the weekend. If she can continue her stellar play and go on to win, it will be her third career major victory. 1 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships | You may have a chance to watch legend Allyson Felix run in the 400m final during this coverage window. 4 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• International friendly: Colombia at USWNT | The United States Women’s National Team will play the first of two friendlies against Colombia tonight before they begin the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying. 7:30 p.m., FS1, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

The Aces will be looking to rebound from a historic collapse against the Chicago Sky. Las Vegas was up by 28 in the game but ended up losing 104–95 on Tuesday night. The Mystics will be in town hoping to find some consistency. They’ve lost four of their last six games.

10 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

