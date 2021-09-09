Bucs, Cowboys Kick Off NFL Season in Tampa

Plus, two teenagers continue their runs at the U.S. Open.

Welcome back, NFL. We’ve missed you.

It’s great to have the NFL (and full NFL stadiums) back, and the league’s return headlines a fun slate tonight. Hopefully it lives up to last night’s fun, if you can call it that. The USMNT’s 4–1 win in Honduras late last night was quite the emotional roller coaster. In addition to the NFL’s big debut tonight, the young stars of the U.S. Open are back in action and the reeling Yankees try to deal with the red-hot Blue Jays.

With that, here’s what I’m watching tonight.

MUST WATCH

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFL season finally kicks off tonight, as the defending Super Bowl champs host the Cowboys in Dak Prescott’s first game back from a gruesome ankle injury suffered last season. The spectacle of any NFL season opener will only be magnified in this one. Between the return of 100% fan capacity, Prescott’s being healthy again and Tom Brady’s beginning yet another championship campaign, the story lines here are plentiful.

On the field, how Prescott looks coming off the injury is the biggest thing I’ll be watching. The NFC East is certainly there for the taking if the Cowboys return to their dynamic ways on offense and aren’t a complete trainwreck on defense.\

8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

U.S. Open Women’s Semifinals | The two teenagers who have taken the U.S. Open by storm each compete for a spot in the final tonight. Canadian Leylah Fernandez turned 19 earlier this week and has won three straight three-setters against some of the best players in the world. Next up for her: No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka. Meanwhile, British teen sensation Emma Raducanu has arguably been even more impressive than Fernandez after coming through the qualifying draw. She’ll face Maria Sakkari in the second match of the night. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees | Entering September, the Blue Jays were 6 ½ games behind the Yankees in the AL wild-card race. The teams have trended in opposite directions since, with Toronto's winning seven straight and the Yankees' losing eight of 10. Now, just 1 ½ games separate the two teams, making this matchup critical. 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

Peru at Brazil | Brazil returns to the pitch after its match against Argentina was abandoned in bizarre fashion due to COVID-19 protocols. It also represents the final match of the international break before club action restarts this weekend. 8:30 p.m. ET, fubo Sports Network 2, watch on fuboTV

Hidden Gem

Remembering the Game for New York

Not in the mood for football? MLB Network has a new feature airing for the first time tonight about the historic return of the Mets to New York City following 9/11, as we approach the 20th anniversary of that tragic day. The hourlong show features a roundtable conversation with six players who were on the field that day, four of whom played for the Braves and two for the Mets. It looks back at one of the most emotional nights in sports history and is a pretty moving watch.

That Braves-Mets game from 2001 will reair immediately after the special.

10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

