September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts Face Off in Key Early NFC East Clash

Plus, Mariners fight for wild-card hopes and Brighton looks to continue strong EPL start.
Author:

From Justin Tucker’s record-setting kick to Jacksonville’s kick-six and a game-winning drive by Aaron Rodgers, it was a thrilling Sunday in the NFL. And don’t forget the WNBA playoff action, which included a wild overtime game that saw the Storm eliminated by the Mercury. Today’s sports slate is far less crowded, but tonight’s Monday Night Football showdown between the Eagles and Cowboys should be plenty of fun. Plus, the AL West teams on the periphery of the wild-card race try to keep their faint playoff hopes alive, and Brighton continues its surprising start in the Premier League.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

Get these recommendations in your inbox every day by signing up for SI Guide.

si-sportsbook

MUST WATCH

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

dak-prescott

Dak Prescott makes his return to AT&T Stadium in a game that will see the winner vault into first place in the NFC East. Prescott is off to a strong start to the season against a tough schedule, opening his season with more than 400 passing yards against the Bucs before following that up by completing 85% of his passes in a road win at the Chargers. So far, the Eagles’ defense has been stout, giving up under 200 passing yards in each of their first two games this season. That battle could decide this one. On the other side of the ball, quarterback Jalen Hurts should put up some yards against a Cowboy defense that looks improved but far from excellent. NFC East divisional games always find a way to be entertaining, so this should be a good way to wrap up a wild week of NFL action.

8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

  • Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners | This is the only MLB game today with legitimate playoff implications. Just two games behind the Red Sox for the second wild-card spot, the Mariners need to stack wins and hope for the best around them in the season’s final week. 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV
  • Celta Vigo at Granada | This Monday battle in La Liga features two squads off to slow starts to the campaign, with both clubs in the bottom five of the table after six matches. 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+
  • San Diego Open | Some of the best men’s tennis players in the world head to San Diego this week. Benoît Paire already won his match this morning, while the likes of top-50 players Aslan Karatsev and Fabio Fognini will get their tournaments underway later today. Tennis Channel, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace

Brighton has been one of the bigger surprises of the young Premier League season, winning four of its first five matches to sit just two points behind the leaders despite playing one less match. That means if Brighton can take three points from Palace today, the club will sit alone atop the Premier League table. And while the schedule so far hasn’t been the most challenging, it would be quite a story for a team that finished 16th last season.

A huge reason for Brighton’s success has been a stout defense that has conceded just four goals in five matches this season. That could pose significant problems for Crystal Palace, which hasn’t looked overly explosive in attack so far this season.

 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

dak-prescott
SI Guide

Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts Face Off in Key Early NFC East Clash

11 seconds ago
USATSI_13574740
Premier League

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

56 minutes ago
USATSI_16835147
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Reds

1 hour ago
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) gestures as he runs off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/27/2021

2 hours ago
USATSI_16833308
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

2 hours ago
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/27/2021

4 hours ago
USATSI_16697604
Tennis

How to Watch Sofia Open, Day 1

4 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

16 hours ago
USATSI_16072781
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Golden Knights

17 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy