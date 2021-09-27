Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts Face Off in Key Early NFC East Clash

From Justin Tucker’s record-setting kick to Jacksonville’s kick-six and a game-winning drive by Aaron Rodgers, it was a thrilling Sunday in the NFL. And don’t forget the WNBA playoff action, which included a wild overtime game that saw the Storm eliminated by the Mercury. Today’s sports slate is far less crowded, but tonight’s Monday Night Football showdown between the Eagles and Cowboys should be plenty of fun. Plus, the AL West teams on the periphery of the wild-card race try to keep their faint playoff hopes alive, and Brighton continues its surprising start in the Premier League.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

Get these recommendations in your inbox every day by signing up for SI Guide.

MUST WATCH

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Michael J. LeBrecht II/Sports Illustrated

Dak Prescott makes his return to AT&T Stadium in a game that will see the winner vault into first place in the NFC East. Prescott is off to a strong start to the season against a tough schedule, opening his season with more than 400 passing yards against the Bucs before following that up by completing 85% of his passes in a road win at the Chargers. So far, the Eagles’ defense has been stout, giving up under 200 passing yards in each of their first two games this season. That battle could decide this one. On the other side of the ball, quarterback Jalen Hurts should put up some yards against a Cowboy defense that looks improved but far from excellent. NFC East divisional games always find a way to be entertaining, so this should be a good way to wrap up a wild week of NFL action.

8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners | This is the only MLB game today with legitimate playoff implications. Just two games behind the Red Sox for the second wild-card spot, the Mariners need to stack wins and hope for the best around them in the season’s final week. 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

| This is the only MLB game today with legitimate playoff implications. Just two games behind the Red Sox for the second wild-card spot, the Mariners need to stack wins and hope for the best around them in the season’s final week. Celta Vigo at Granada | This Monday battle in La Liga features two squads off to slow starts to the campaign, with both clubs in the bottom five of the table after six matches. 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

| This Monday battle in La Liga features two squads off to slow starts to the campaign, with both clubs in the bottom five of the table after six matches. San Diego Open | Some of the best men’s tennis players in the world head to San Diego this week. Benoît Paire already won his match this morning, while the likes of top-50 players Aslan Karatsev and Fabio Fognini will get their tournaments underway later today. Tennis Channel, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace

Brighton has been one of the bigger surprises of the young Premier League season, winning four of its first five matches to sit just two points behind the leaders despite playing one less match. That means if Brighton can take three points from Palace today, the club will sit alone atop the Premier League table. And while the schedule so far hasn’t been the most challenging, it would be quite a story for a team that finished 16th last season.

A huge reason for Brighton’s success has been a stout defense that has conceded just four goals in five matches this season. That could pose significant problems for Crystal Palace, which hasn’t looked overly explosive in attack so far this season.

3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Regional restrictions may apply.