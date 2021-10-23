Dodgers Look to Stay Alive Against Braves in NLCS Game 6

The MLB playoffs return to Atlanta today as the Dodgers try to stave off elimination against the Braves in Game 6 of the NLCS.

Yet while the greatest drama will be found on the baseball diamond, other sports offer intrigue as well. In college football, undefeated No. 8 Oklahoma State enters its game at Iowa State as the underdog, while in the NHL, the Penguins look to continue their strong start to the season against the Maple Leafs.

Here’s what I’m watching.

Get the best of Tom Verducci, Stephanie Apstein, Emma Baccellieri and our entire MLB coverage team by signing up for the free Five-Tool Newsletter.

MUST WATCH

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers’ bats looked dead as doornails after Atlanta took a 9–2 win and a 3–1 series lead in Game 4 of the NLCS. Los Angeles had four hits in the game, as many as Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario. But the Dodgers roared back with an 11–2 win in Game 5 to stay alive and send the series back to Atlanta.

The Braves and their fans must be haunted by the memories of last season’s NLCS, in which Atlanta also held a 3–1 lead, but the Dodgers won the last three games to take the series. This time, though, the Braves have Joc Pederson on their side. Pederson, who won the World Series with Los Angeles last year, blasted a two-run home run for the Braves in Game 2 and could be key again today at Truist Park.

5:08 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion | Third-place Manchester City sits just two points above Brighton in the Premier League standings. Could the home team defeat the defending champions and flip their positions? 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

| Third-place Manchester City sits just two points above Brighton in the Premier League standings. Could the home team defeat the defending champions and flip their positions? College Football: Wake Forest at Army | At 6–0, the No. 16 Demon Deacons are off to the program’s best start since 1944. The Black Knights are coming off two losses, but they nearly upended Wisconsin last week and will be raring for an upset against a ranked opponent. 12 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

| At 6–0, the No. 16 Demon Deacons are off to the program’s best start since 1944. The Black Knights are coming off two losses, but they nearly upended Wisconsin last week and will be raring for an upset against a ranked opponent. College Football: Oklahoma State at Iowa State | The undefeated Cowboys (6–0) have three straight wins against ranked opponents, but the Cyclones (4–2) are nevertheless favored on their home turf. 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

| The undefeated Cowboys (6–0) have three straight wins against ranked opponents, but the Cyclones (4–2) are nevertheless favored on their home turf. College Football: USC at Notre Dame | No. 13 Irish (5–1) fell to No. 2 Cincinnati in their most recent home game on Oct. 2. They’ll look to reestablish their home field advantage against the Trojans (3–3). 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

| No. 13 Irish (5–1) fell to No. 2 Cincinnati in their most recent home game on Oct. 2. They’ll look to reestablish their home field advantage against the Trojans (3–3). Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers | The Suns made a run to the NBA Finals last season before losing to the Bucks. All-Stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker are looking to show Phoenix remains a title contender. 10 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins

Reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews matched his career high with 16 shot attempts in the Maple Leafs’ 2–1 overtime loss to the Rangers on Monday. While he did not find the back of the net in his first game since offseason wrist surgery, the display should leave the Leafs confident in their star center.

Penguins star center Sidney Crosby still remains sidelined after his offseason wrist surgery, but Pittsburgh still has managed to get at least a point in each of its four games so far. The Penguins have wins against the Lightning and Blackhawks, an overtime loss against the Panthers and a shootout loss against the Stars. They’ll aim to keep racking up points tonight against Toronto.

7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.