L.A. and Atlanta Collide in NLCS Game 1

While I do not have a dog in the MLB postseason fight, every single team I decided to pull for in the divisional round failed to advance. Farewell, Rays, Brewers, White Sox, Dodgers. We hardly knew ye.

Still, I can’t bring myself to be too disappointed when I look at the pairings for the championship series. If the team you love can’t make it this far, what better to watch than teams you love to hate? And the championship round has those in spades. Today, you can catch Game 1 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and the Braves and Game 2 of the ALCS between the Red Sox and Astros, as well as plenty of college football and NHL action.

Here’s what I’m watching.

Get the best of Tom Verducci, Stephanie Apstein, Emma Baccellieri and our entire MLB coverage team by signing up for the free Five-Tool Newsletter.

MUST WATCH

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

The NL West race between the Dodgers and Giants went down to the wire in the regular season, with San Francisco claiming the division title by just one game. The razor-thin margin between the teams also showed in their divisional series, which the Dodgers won after scoring the deciding run in the top of the ninth inning in Game 5.

The Braves won their own first-round series against the Brewers in four games, leaving them time to rest up and watch the battle of the titans. Still, while NL East champion Atlanta finished the regular season 18(!) games behind the Dodgers, it will come into the NLCS with its whole pitching staff ready to go, including Game 1 starter Max Fried.

8:07 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros | Astros Game 2 starter Luis Garcia struggled against the White Sox, allowing five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in a Game 3 loss. Houston will look for him to step up opposite Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi. 4:20 p.m. ET, Fox / Fox Sports 1, watch on fuboTV

| Astros Game 2 starter Luis Garcia struggled against the White Sox, allowing five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in a Game 3 loss. Houston will look for him to step up opposite Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi. CFB: Oklahoma State at Texas | Texas quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 388 yards and five touchdowns in a 55–48 loss to Oklahoma last week. The No. 25 Longhorns will aim for similar offensive fireworks against the No. 12 Cowboys, though with a better result. 12 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

| Texas quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 388 yards and five touchdowns in a 55–48 loss to Oklahoma last week. The No. 25 Longhorns will aim for similar offensive fireworks against the No. 12 Cowboys, though with a better result. CFB: Kentucky at Georgia | The Kentucky defense, which has allowed just 4.6 yards allowed per play so far, will need to remain stalwart to give the No. 11 Wildcats a chance against the No. 1 Bulldogs. 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

| The Kentucky defense, which has allowed just 4.6 yards allowed per play so far, will need to remain stalwart to give the No. 11 Wildcats a chance against the No. 1 Bulldogs. CFB: Alabama at Mississippi State | The Crimson Tide looked as unstoppable as ever until they didn’t, falling in a 41–38 loss to Texas A&M last week. No. 5 Alabama will look to rebound today and reestablish its College Football Playoff credentials. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| The Crimson Tide looked as unstoppable as ever until they didn’t, falling in a 41–38 loss to Texas A&M last week. No. 5 Alabama will look to rebound today and reestablish its College Football Playoff credentials. Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins | Even without stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in the lineup, the Penguins’ offense has looked strong through the first two games of the season. The Pittsburgh attack will look to feast on a Chicago team playing on short rest after facing the Devils last night. 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Arizona Coyotes at Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres won their first game of the season Thursday, a 5–1 victory against the Canadiens. However, they did so in front of just 8,467 fans, as the on-ice product remains overshadowed by the impasse with star player Jack Eichel. The Coyotes allowed a goal 40 seconds into their season opener, which they lost 8–2 to the Blue Jackets. A clash between these teams (who sit last and next-to-last in our power rankings) may not promise polished hockey, but hey, sometimes fun can be found in a mess.

1 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.