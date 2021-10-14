    • October 14, 2021
    Historic Dodgers-Giants Game 5 Will Send Home One of Baseball’s Best

    Plus, Brady and the Bucs head into a raucous road atmosphere in Philly.
    Author:

    Last night’s action started with a comeback win for the USMNT and ended with an overtime thriller in the WNBA Finals. Now, we head into the sports weekend with one of the most intriguing MLB playoff games in recent memory, with the Dodgers and Giants each looking to extend their season in front of what should be an incredible crowd in San Francisco. Plus, Tom Brady takes the field on Thursday Night Football and much more.

    Here’s what I’m watching.

    MUST WATCH

    Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

    mike-yastrzemski

    The tension in the ballpark will be palpable through your TV screen in this one. As our own Stephanie Apstein pointed out after Game 4, no two teams have ever met in the playoffs with more combined wins than these two teams. Perhaps it’s fitting then that they meet in a game of this magnitude, a winner-take-all clash between the two best teams in the sport to keep their season alive.

    Both managers will turn to pitchers 25 years old or younger in this one, with the Dodgers giving the ball to Julio Urías and the Giants sending Logan Webb to the bump. By virtue of his starlet prospect status and the Dodgers’ annual postseason success, Urías is no stranger to big moments, with almost 44 innings of playoff work under his belt. Meanwhile, Webb was nothing short of dominant in his first career playoff appearance in Game 1 of this series, pitching 7 2/3 shutout innings in a Giants win.

    9:07 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV

    READ MORE:

    LINEUP

    • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles | Staring down a fourth straight loss, the Eagles roared back late to stun the Panthers on Sunday. Do they have enough fight in them to hang with Tom Brady’s Bucs? 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network, watch on fuboTV
    • World Cup Qualifying: Uruguay at Brazil | Undefeated in 10 qualifying matches so far, Brazil has looked dominant. Even a point would be huge for Uruguay, which sits in a tie for fourth in the table with four teams earning guaranteed spots in the 2022 World Cup. 8:30 p.m. ET, fubo Sports Network 2, watch on fuboTV
    • College Football: Navy at Memphis | The Tigers don’t have the teeth they’ve had in recent years in the AAC and are in a tailspin of late with three straight defeats. Navy is perhaps the opposite—they started the season horribly with a 49–7 defeat against Marshall, but are playing better lately and pushed undefeated SMU to the limit last week. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
    • Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings | I can’t decide which stat better represents the fact that preseason games should be taken with a grain of salt: the Lakers being winless or the Kings being undefeated? Either way, it’s your last chance to watch the all-in Lakers before the regular season gets underway next week. 10 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

    HIDDEN GEM

    New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes

    The start to the NHL season has been a fun one, and this matchup between two playoff teams from a season ago should add to that. The Islanders took the Lightning to seven games in the Stanley Cup semifinals last season and won themselves plenty of fans in the process, and expectations are high entering this season that New York could make a similar run. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have reasons for optimism of their own if new goalkeeper Frederik Andersen can play well this season.

    7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

    Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

    Happy streaming!

