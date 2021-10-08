Dodgers vs. Giants Headlines Busy Day of MLB Playoffs

Four playoff baseball games in one day? Sounds like a great Friday to me. The start to the postseason has been fantastic, and a full day of action like we have today is a great encapsulation of that. If that’s not your speed, a WNBA Game 5 and a pair of key college football games might be. It’s a fantastic start to your sports weekend.

Here’s what I’ll be watching.

MUST WATCH

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

It took a walk-off home run by Chris Taylor to survive the wild-card game, but we now get the series that everyone has wanted to see all year: Dodgers vs. Giants, the two best teams in baseball. They were virtually even all season, with the Giants winning the season series 10–9 and the division by a single game. That said, the Dodgers are arguably baseball’s most talented team and the defending world champions. They also have the luxury of trotting out a Cy Young Award candidate in Walker Buehler in the first game of the series after using ace Max Scherzer in the wild-card game. The Giants will counter with Logan Webb, who gave up three or fewer hits in all three starts against the Dodgers this season.

READ MORE:

LINEUP

HIDDEN GEM

College Football: Stanford at Arizona State

Pac-12 After Dark … on a Friday? This Pac-12 battle has conference title implications. Arizona State is off to a 4–1 start after a dominant win over a ranked UCLA team on the road Saturday, and there’s a strong case to be made that Stanford is the best team left on its schedule. The Sun Devil offense led by QB Jayden Daniels has been explosive, scoring 35 or more points in all four wins this season.

Meanwhile, Stanford has had a rollercoaster of a season so far, opening with a lifeless loss to Kansas State before dominating USC to put the final nail in Clay Helton’s coffin. The Cardinal then upset Oregon in Palo Alto in what could be a big blow to the Ducks’ playoff hopes. This could end up being a preview of the Pac-12 title game.

