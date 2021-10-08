Dodgers vs. Giants Headlines Busy Day of MLB Playoffs
Four playoff baseball games in one day? Sounds like a great Friday to me. The start to the postseason has been fantastic, and a full day of action like we have today is a great encapsulation of that. If that’s not your speed, a WNBA Game 5 and a pair of key college football games might be. It’s a fantastic start to your sports weekend.
Here’s what I’ll be watching.
MUST WATCH
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
It took a walk-off home run by Chris Taylor to survive the wild-card game, but we now get the series that everyone has wanted to see all year: Dodgers vs. Giants, the two best teams in baseball. They were virtually even all season, with the Giants winning the season series 10–9 and the division by a single game. That said, the Dodgers are arguably baseball’s most talented team and the defending world champions. They also have the luxury of trotting out a Cy Young Award candidate in Walker Buehler in the first game of the series after using ace Max Scherzer in the wild-card game. The Giants will counter with Logan Webb, who gave up three or fewer hits in all three starts against the Dodgers this season.
9:37 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV
LINEUP
- Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros | Daytime playoff baseball is a beautiful thing on a Friday afternoon. One thing that makes both of these teams fun, especially in a playoff environment, is the emotion they both play with. I need a Tim Anderson bat flip this series like I need air to breathe. 2:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV
- Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers | Charlie Morton has earned a reputation for pitching his best in big games, so the veteran right-hander will get the ball in the series opener against Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes, a strikeout machine. 4:37 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV
- Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays | Rays top prospect Shane Baz, who made his MLB debut Sept. 20, will get the ball for Tampa Bay in Game 2. His stuff is electrifying. Can the Red Sox offense push runs across against him? 7:02 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV
- Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces | The games in this series haven’t been close — just one has been decided by fewer than 15 points. But the two teams have split the four games to set up a winner-take-all Game 5 in Las Vegas. Who will earn a date with the Sky in the WNBA Finals? 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV
- College Football: Temple at Cincinnati | There’s officially a path to the College Football Playoff for Cincinnati after its road win at Notre Dame. The Bearcats can ill afford a letdown at home against a Temple club that is riding high after an upset win over Memphis. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
- World Cup Qualifying: Romania at Germany | Germany won all three of its qualifying games in September by a combined score of 12–0, a needed bounceback after a disastrous Euro 2020. Can they secure three more points against a pesky Romania squad? 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV
HIDDEN GEM
College Football: Stanford at Arizona State
Pac-12 After Dark … on a Friday? This Pac-12 battle has conference title implications. Arizona State is off to a 4–1 start after a dominant win over a ranked UCLA team on the road Saturday, and there’s a strong case to be made that Stanford is the best team left on its schedule. The Sun Devil offense led by QB Jayden Daniels has been explosive, scoring 35 or more points in all four wins this season.
Meanwhile, Stanford has had a rollercoaster of a season so far, opening with a lifeless loss to Kansas State before dominating USC to put the final nail in Clay Helton’s coffin. The Cardinal then upset Oregon in Palo Alto in what could be a big blow to the Ducks’ playoff hopes. This could end up being a preview of the Pac-12 title game.
10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
