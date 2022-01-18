Duke Hits the Road for ACC Clash With Florida State

Wild-card weekend is in the books as we move onto the divisional round of the NFL playoffs next weekend with many of the league’s most exciting teams still in the mix. But while I can hardly wait for Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and the Bucs vs. Matthew Stafford and the Rams, and the rest of this weekend’s action, we’ve got plenty to watch until then.

Today’s slate features the Australian Open, some high-level college hoops and a key Premier League clash. Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: Duke at Florida State

No team in men’s college basketball is more talented than No. 6 Duke, as evidenced by SI’s most recent NBA mock draft. Jeremy Woo’s latest projections have a whopping five Blue Devils going in the first round of this year’s draft, which would be the first time since the 2010 Kentucky team that featured future NBA stars in John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins. Despite all that talent, Duke hasn’t been invincible, losing earlier this month at home against Miami. Now, Paolo Banchero and the Blue Devils hit the road to take on a Florida State team that is currently on the bubble for its NCAA tournament hopes.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Men’s CBB: Kansas at Oklahoma | Two losses last week by No. 5 Baylor has made the Big 12 race anyone’s game, and No. 7 Kansas, led by Ochai Agbaji, could be in prime position to capitalize. Winning on the road against an NCAA Tournament–caliber Oklahoma team would help the Jayhawks’ path to that crown. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins | We’re approaching the halfway point in the NHL season, which means matchups between two of the best teams in the sport start to mean even more. The Bruins have won five straight to climb the ladder in the Atlantic after dealing with major COVID-19 issues in December. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks | A pair of teams hovering around .500, hoping to slide into the back half of their respective conference’s playoff races, face off tonight at Madison Square Garden. Any chance to watch Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns on national TV seems worth it to me. 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• Australian Open | Most of the conversation in the leadup to the year’s first Grand Slam event was about Novak Djokovic, but now we can focus our attention to the great tennis actually being played. Rafael Nadal continues his tournament tonight, while Naomi Osaka plays her second match down under. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2 (also airing on ESPN3 and ESPN+), watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Chelsea at Brighton

The gap between Manchester City and Chelsea ballooned to 13 points when City earned a 1–0 win over Chelsea on Saturday. Chelsea’s margin for error is very thin if it intends to get back into the title race. Today, they’ll face a Brighton club that has found its way into the top half of the table and has lost just four times in 20 Premier League matches. Can Chelsea break through a stingy Brighton back line and take three points on the road?

3 p.m. ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

