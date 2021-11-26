Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren Face Off as Duke Takes on Gonzaga

Plus, the Suns go for their 15th straight win at MSG vs. the Knicks.

Thanksgiving leftovers plus sports on TV all day? Now that seems like a recipe for a great day. We’ve ranked battles in college basketball on both the men’s and women’s side, including a battle between two top contenders for the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft in Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren.

Plus, rivalry week in college football begins in earnest with multiple spots in conference championship games up for grabs. Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: Duke vs. Gonzaga

Gonzaga continues its week of big tests in Las Vegas with a date with another top-5 team in Duke. Gonzaga passed its first test of the week by blowing out No. 2 UCLA in a game that was never competitive as guard Andrew Nembhard balled out and star freshman Chet Holmgren flashed his unique skills that could make him the No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA draft.

But the current favorite for that honor will suit up for Duke. Paolo Banchero has been as-advertised so far this season. Gonzaga looks to be ahead of the field in college hoops right now, but the Banchero-Holmgren matchup alone is worth a watch and the Blue Devils have as good a chance as anyone else of picking off the Zags.

10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

Men’s CBB: Baylor vs. Michigan State | The Battle 4 Atlantis has produced incredible games all week, and the defending national champs will face off with one of the most historic programs in the sport for the trophy. Michigan State has won both its games at the event in dramatic fashion, beating Loyola Chicago and UConn in the closing seconds to advance to the final. 11 a.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Women's CBB: Stanford vs. South Florida | Stanford looks like it will compete for a national title yet again after upsetting No. 4 Indiana yesterday behind a huge performance from star Cameron Brink. They'll face another ranked team in USF today. 12 p.m. ET, FloHoops

| Stanford looks like it will compete for a national title yet again after upsetting No. 4 Indiana yesterday behind a huge performance from star Cameron Brink. They’ll face another ranked team in USF today. Women’s CBB: Indiana vs. Stanford | This is the second of two huge matchups in women’s hoops today. No. 7 Stanford, the defending national champs, haven’t been super convincing to start the season, with an upset home loss to No. 25 Texas last week. No. 4 Indiana, meanwhile, will be looking to improve on its best ranking in the AP poll. 1:30 p.m. ET, FloHoops

| This is the second of two huge matchups in women’s hoops today. No. 7 Stanford, the defending national champs, haven’t been super convincing to start the season, with an upset home loss to No. 25 Texas last week. No. 4 Indiana, meanwhile, will be looking to improve on its best ranking in the AP poll. The Match V: Brooks Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau | The beef between these two top golfers has been well-documented, and it should be fun to see if sparks fly in this 12-hole match in Las Vegas. 4 p.m. ET, TNT

| The beef between these two top golfers has been well-documented, and it should be fun to see if sparks fly in this 12-hole match in Las Vegas. College football: North Carolina at NC State | Star Tar Heel QB Sam Howell plays the final regular-season of his career in a rivalry game with major implications: NC State is still in the mix for the ACC Atlantic division crown with a win and help. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| Star Tar Heel QB Sam Howell plays the final regular-season of his career in a rivalry game with major implications: NC State is still in the mix for the ACC Atlantic division crown with a win and help. Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks | After starting 1-3, the Suns have run off a remarkable 14 straight wins. How? They’re pushing the pace and letting Chris Paul thrive, SI’s Michael Pina wrote this week. Can the streak continue at MSG against the Knicks? 7 p.m. ET, MSG/Bally Sports Arizona, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

College football: Boise State at San Diego State

One of the more underrated storylines of this year’s college football season is this San Diego State team’s remarkable season as they’ve gone 10–1 under former Michigan head coach Brady Hoke. What’s more, they’ve done so having to play home games nearly two hours from campus in Carson, Calif. while the program builds a new stadium. A win today puts the Aztecs in the Mountain West championship game, while Boise State has a lot to play for, too, as a win and some help would win the Broncos their division.

12 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

