Duke Takes on Miami in Coach K’s Final ACC Tournament

There are few things better than daytime college basketball.

The first two days of the NCAA tournament are my personal favorite sports days of the year, but the Friday of conference tournament week is always a blast, too. And after a day yesterday that saw Baylor go down early in the men’s Big 12 tournament and tons of tight games across the country, today’s slate could be even better.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: Miami vs. Duke

No. 7 Duke has had quite the week, losing at home on Coach K’s emotional final game at Cameron Indoor before squeaking past Syracuse yesterday. There’s plenty to play for if you’re Duke this weekend, as the Blue Devils are fighting for a No. 2 or potentially even a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance if they can win the conference tournament. Meanwhile, Miami likely has locked up a bid in the NCAA tournament, but already knocked Duke off once this season and could very easily do it again thanks to all the Canes’ backcourt firepower.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• The Players Championship | The field at this always-entertaining tournament took a bit of a hit when Hideki Matsuyama withdrew Thursday due to a neck and shoulder injury, but Day 2 from TPC Sawgrass in Florida should be exciting. Bad weather prevented nearly half the field from completing the first round, so it will be a busy day of golf, as long as the weather holds up. All day on ESPN+, 12 p.m. ET, Golf Channel, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: Iowa vs. Rutgers | No. 24 Iowa poured in a ridiculous 112 points yesterday in a record-setting performance against Northwestern. How will the Hawkeyes fare today against a much stingier Rutgers defense, particularly considering how important this game is for Rutgers’s NCAA tournament hopes? 2 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

• New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies | Any chance to watch Ja Morant and the Grizzlies is worth taking at this point, even against the struggling Knicks. SI’s Michael Pina profiled the Memphis star earlier this week, breaking down how he has unlocked new parts of his game to become one of the league’s best guards and an MVP candidate. 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: UConn vs. Villanova | There’s nothing like Big East basketball at Madison Square Garden. This top-20 showdown is more for NCAA tournament seeding than anything else in the grand scheme, but No. 8 Villanova and No. 20 UConn played a thriller last month and expect emotions to run high in front of what should be a packed house at the Garden. 9 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: Indiana vs. Illinois

Indiana stormed back Thursday against Michigan, rallying from 17 down in the second half to stun the Wolverines and stay alive in the push for a spot in the NCAA tournament. Another win today against the Big Ten’s top seed in No. 16 Illinois would certainly move the needle and likely catapult the Hoosiers into the NCAA tournament field. The crowd will certainly be on IU’s side in Indianapolis, just as it was yesterday in Juwan Howard’s first game back with Michigan.

11:30 a.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

