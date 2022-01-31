Upset-Hungry Notre Dame Hosts Duke in South Bend

The Bengals are going to the Super Bowl! Yes, that still feels weird to read, but it’s happening. While Joe Burrow (and his dad) have a few more celebratory cigars and you wait for the Super Bowl in two weeks, have no fear: The sports calendar will be busy until then.

Tonight, we shift our focus to college basketball, with huge matchups in both men’s and women’s hoops on the docket tonight. Plus, a number of stars are in action tonight in the NBA.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: Duke at Notre Dame

Big Monday in college basketball is back, and this one will have huge implications for the ACC title race. Notre Dame has exceeded expectations this season because of the play of star freshman Blake Wesley, who has skyrocketed up draft boards and into the conversation for one of the best freshmen in the sport. The Irish will need a big game from Wesley tonight against a Duke team loaded with talent, including fellow freshman and potential No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero.

The winner of this one goes into a tie for first in the ACC at the halfway point in the conference schedule. Expect South Bend to be rocking tonight.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Nice at PSG | The two top teams in the Ligue 1 table face off in a Round of 16 Coupe de France match this afternoon in Paris. In the teams’ first matchup this season, they played to a 0–0 draw. Don’t expect a full-strength 11 for PSG, but the club is so talented that plenty of star power will still be on the field. 3:15 p.m. ET, beIN Sports, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s CBB: Indiana at Michigan | No. 5 Indiana and seventh-year senior Ali Patberg (yes, you read that right) are back for one last crack at a Final Four after going to the Elite Eight in 2021. This matchup against No. 6 Michigan could determine the top spot in the Big Ten and a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers | Up to No. 3 in SI’s latest power rankings, the Grizzlies keep winning and proving they have a real chance to win a championship behind Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. They’ll face off with the Sixers tonight in Philly without Joel Embiid (rest). 7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports SE/NBC Sports Philadelphia, watch on fuboTV

• Miami Heat at Boston Celtics | As SI’s Howard Beck noted, it’s remarkable how good the Heat have been considering Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo have all missed significant time with injuries. Are they the Eastern Conference’s best team? 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s CBB: Arkansas at Tennessee

No. 7 Tennessee had a 9-game winning streak snapped last week by Auburn, but the historically great program is back among the nation’s elite under Kellie Harper for what feels like the first time in a while. They’ll host an Arkansas team that is starting to play its best basketball at the right time, coming off its biggest win of the season against LSU last week.

7 p.m. ET, SEC Network, watch on fuboTV

