Coach K Makes One Last Trip to Chapel Hill

One of college basketball’s most storied rivalries writes another chapter tonight as Mike Krzyzewski makes his final visit to Chapel Hill as Duke’s head coach.

Last season, longtime North Carolina head coach Roy Williams won in his final trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Can Coach K do the same? Or will the unranked Tar Heels pull off an upset against the No. 9 Blue Devils?

Well before that evening contest tips off, get the day started with Olympic action as the U.S. women’s hockey team faces the Russian Olympic Committee. And you can catch more hockey this afternoon with the NHL All-Star Game. Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: Duke at North Carolina

The Tar Heels swept the Blue Devils last season, beating them in Durham in February and then again in Chapel Hill in March as North Carolina made the NCAA tournament, while Duke missed out on March Madness for the first time since 1995.

The rivals find themselves in the reverse positions this season, as Duke (18–3) holds a top-10 ranking and should compete for a national title while North Carolina (16–6) is unranked. The Blue Devils, though, have dropped games to Miami and Florida State already in 2022, and the Tar Heels would love to hand them another upset loss.

6 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Senior Bowl | Top NFL draft prospects put their skills on display at this showcase in Mobile. Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Auburn cornerback (and Mobile native) Roger McCreary headline the field. 2:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

• NHL All-Star Game | Teams representing each of the league’s four divisions face off in a three-on-three tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 3 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

• 2022 Olympics: Figure skating, snowboarding | Nathan Chen retakes the ice for the men’s free skate portion of the figure skating team competition. The prime-time coverage will also feature the women’s slopestyle finals in snowboarding. 10:30 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

2022 Olympics: Women’s hockey, United States vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Team USA won its first game of the Olympics against Finland on Thursday, but assistant captain Brianna Decker had to leave on a stretcher after injuring her leg. Still, even without the star, the United States still should be considered one of the favorites in the tournament—second only to Canada, which dismantled Switzerland in a 12–1 win Thursday.

8 a.m. ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

