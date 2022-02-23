Duke, Virginia Face Off in Coach K’s Last Trip to Charlottesville

I wrote in yesterday’s SI Guide that watching Dan Hurley’s sideline reactions at UConn vs. Villanova would be a treat. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Hurley got himself ejected… though the call was controversial, considering his second technical foul was apparently for pumping up the crowd. Even with Hurley in the locker room, the game was epic, ending in a huge win for UConn and a court-storming.

Will tonight’s college hoops slate give us another classic like that thriller? We’ll see, but anything’s possible as we get closer to March. And if soccer’s more your speed, we’ve got two Champions League matches and a chance to watch the USWNT on the docket as well.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: Duke at Virginia

Six of the last eight meetings between these programs have been decided by two points or less. That includes the matchup between these teams earlier this month, when Virginia shocked the Blue Devils with a last-second three to win the game and give life to their push for a spot in the NCAA tournament. UVA might need another win against Duke to have a real chance of an at-large bid, and the Cavaliers will certainly have the crowd on their side tonight in Charlottesville. Will that be enough against a hungry Duke team with five potential first-round picks on the roster?

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Champions League: Ajax at Benfica | Remember the Ajax side that nearly made the Champions League final three seasons ago? This version of Ajax might be even better. After a perfect group stage, the knockout stage begins for the Dutch side against a Benfica club that sports a stingy back line. 3 p.m. ET, Galavision/Paramount+, watch on fuboTV

• Champions League: Manchester United at Atlético Madrid | How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo scored a big goal against Atlético? Ronaldo is back in Madrid with his new club, Man United, in an important Champions League tie. After lifting the Red Devils multiple times in the group stage with late goals, can he do it again in the knockout stage? 3 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning | The only thing that could stop the Oilers’ winning streak was the goal-scoring prowess of the Wild, who blitzed Edmonton with four early goals to continue their ascent in the Western Conference. Can the Oilers bounce back against the defending Stanley Cup champs? 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Men’s CBB: LSU at Kentucky | These two teams’ first meeting this season was an absolute war, with Kentucky coming up just short in a late comeback effort to give the Tigers their biggest win of the year. But Kentucky is a different team right now, and even poured in 90 points against Alabama over the weekend despite not having starting guards Sahvir Wheeler or TyTy Washington. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Iceland

The USWNT is in the midst of 2023 World Cup preparation, and as SI’s Avi Creditor wrote, the team is playing the long game as they look to bridge the gap between aging stars and exciting young talent. While that might mean the occasional letdown performance like the team put on against Czech Republic last week, the Americans bounced back well from that scoreless draw with a 5–0 drubbing of New Zealand over the weekend, buoyed by three own goals by the same New Zealand defender. Iceland has won both its games so far in the event, so it could be the toughest test yet for the USWNT’s developing young core.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

