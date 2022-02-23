Skip to main content

Duke, Virginia Face Off in Coach K’s Last Trip to Charlottesville

Plus, the USWNT continues its youth movement at the SheBelieves Cup.

I wrote in yesterday’s SI Guide that watching Dan Hurley’s sideline reactions at UConn vs. Villanova would be a treat. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Hurley got himself ejected… though the call was controversial, considering his second technical foul was apparently for pumping up the crowd. Even with Hurley in the locker room, the game was epic, ending in a huge win for UConn and a court-storming.

Will tonight’s college hoops slate give us another classic like that thriller? We’ll see, but anything’s possible as we get closer to March. And if soccer’s more your speed, we’ve got two Champions League matches and a chance to watch the USWNT on the docket as well.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: Duke at Virginia

virginia-duke

Six of the last eight meetings between these programs have been decided by two points or less. That includes the matchup between these teams earlier this month, when Virginia shocked the Blue Devils with a last-second three to win the game and give life to their push for a spot in the NCAA tournament. UVA might need another win against Duke to have a real chance of an at-large bid, and the Cavaliers will certainly have the crowd on their side tonight in Charlottesville. Will that be enough against a hungry Duke team with five potential first-round picks on the roster?

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Champions League: Ajax at Benfica | Remember the Ajax side that nearly made the Champions League final three seasons ago? This version of Ajax might be even better. After a perfect group stage, the knockout stage begins for the Dutch side against a Benfica club that sports a stingy back line. 3 p.m. ET, Galavision/Paramount+, watch on fuboTV

• Champions League: Manchester United at Atlético Madrid | How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo scored a big goal against Atlético? Ronaldo is back in Madrid with his new club, Man United, in an important Champions League tie. After lifting the Red Devils multiple times in the group stage with late goals, can he do it again in the knockout stage? 3 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning | The only thing that could stop the Oilers’ winning streak was the goal-scoring prowess of the Wild, who blitzed Edmonton with four early goals to continue their ascent in the Western Conference. Can the Oilers bounce back against the defending Stanley Cup champs? 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Men’s CBB: LSU at Kentucky | These two teams’ first meeting this season was an absolute war, with Kentucky coming up just short in a late comeback effort to give the Tigers their biggest win of the year. But Kentucky is a different team right now, and even poured in 90 points against Alabama over the weekend despite not having starting guards Sahvir Wheeler or TyTy Washington. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Iceland

The USWNT is in the midst of 2023 World Cup preparation, and as SI’s Avi Creditor wrote, the team is playing the long game as they look to bridge the gap between aging stars and exciting young talent. While that might mean the occasional letdown performance like the team put on against Czech Republic last week, the Americans bounced back well from that scoreless draw with a 5–0 drubbing of New Zealand over the weekend, buoyed by three own goals by the same New Zealand defender. Iceland has won both its games so far in the event, so it could be the toughest test yet for the USWNT’s developing young core.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

virginia-duke
SI Guide

Duke, Virginia Face Off in Coach K’s Last Trip to Charlottesville

By Kevin Sweeney
15 seconds ago
Soccer

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
21 seconds ago
georgia tech softball
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech in College Softball

By Adam Childs
21 seconds ago
imago1010026645h
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Atlético de Madrid vs. Manchester United

By Christine Brown
30 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Air Force vs San Jose State

By Steve Benko
1 hour ago
USATSI_9316878
Lacrosse

How to Watch Brown vs. North Carolina

By Quinn Roberts
2 hours ago
USATSI_17437054
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Windy City Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas
2 hours ago
Ajax
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Champions League: Benfica vs. Ajax

By Tom Sunderland
5 hours ago
Feb 11, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV vs Nevada

By Adam Childs
16 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy