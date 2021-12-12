A Rivalry Renewed in the NFC East

Plus, the F1 championship comes down to the wire.

The NFL playoff picture is becoming clearer with five weeks left in the regular season, but just one team (sorry, Houston) is officially eliminated from playoff contention and most divisions remain up for grabs.

Surprisingly, one of those divisions is the NFC East. The Cowboys looked to have the top spot locked down after a 6–1 start to the season, but the Washington Football Team has reeled off a four-game winning streak to climb back into contention. Meanwhile, the AFC North remains tight, with the Ravens (8–4) in the lead, but the last-place Browns (6–6) just two games behind heading into their meeting this afternoon.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team, in a must-watch game? Cue the Paul Rudd meme. (“Who would’ve thought? Not me!”) And yet here we are, with Washington (6–6) in second place in the NFC East and in the second wild card in the NFC playoff picture heading into today’s games.

The Cowboys, at 8–4 and in first place in the division, come in as the road favorites, but they have provided Washington with plenty of fuel to stoke the rivalry. “We’re going to win this game,” coach Mike McCarthy said earlier this week, and quarterback Dak Prescott voiced his approval of his coach’s confidence.

1 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Formula 1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix | It all comes down to this. It’s winner-take-all in the F1 season finale between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. 8 a.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

• Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns | The Browns fell 16–10 to the Ravens just two weeks ago. After a bye week, Cleveland will return to the field against Baltimore looking for a better result. 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: No. 6 Villanova at No. 2 Baylor | The Bears (8–0) look to stay undefeated, but the Wildcats (7–2) will not make it easy in this Big East–vs.–Big 12 Battle. 3 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s CBB: No. 8 Maryland at No. 1 South Carolina | When these programs last met in 2019, the Gamecocks scored a road win against the Terrapins. Can Maryland return the favor this time around? 3 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | SI’s 2021 Sportsperson of the Year has Tampa Bay in position for another deep playoff run. While the Bills no longer compete against Brady in their division, they still find themselves trailing his former team in the playoff race. 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s CBB: No. 10 Indiana at No. 20 Ohio State

Ohio State (7–1) will host its first ranked opponent of the season when Indiana visits Columbus. While the Buckeyes handled unranked Purdue easily in their Big Ten opener, the Hoosiers are much more battle-tested, with a win against No. 14 Kentucky and a pair of narrow losses to No. 2 NC State and No. 4 Stanford.

7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

