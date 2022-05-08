The Miami Grand Prix Brings F1 Stars to the U.S.

Every single event listed in today’s newsletter has major stakes. It all gets started in England as Leeds and Arsenal clash to achieve huge results on opposite ends of the Premier League table. Then, back in North America, the NBA and NHL playoffs are in full swing.

But the key event today is Formula One’s visit to Miami.

MUST WATCH:

Formula One: Miami Grand Prix

The worldwide Formula One circuit is making the first of its two stops in the United States this season. The inaugural Miami Grand Prix should be an exciting race on a new track around Hard Rock Stadium.

3 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins | The Bruins found a way Friday to beat the Hurricanes for the first time in five tries to get back into this first round series. They trail 2–1. 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks | Luka Dončić got a running mate to step up Friday with Jalen Brunson pouring in a game-high 28 points to lead Dallas to a win. The Mavs could even things up with the Suns this afternoon. 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues | After a lackluster start to the series, the Wild have stormed back. Minnesota has picked up back-to-back wins by a combined score of 11–3 to take a 2–1 lead into today’s Game 4 in St. Louis. 4:30 p.m. ET, TBS

• Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning | Tampa Bay’s three-peat attempt will only continue if they find a way to slow down Toronto. The Lightning will try to even the series on home ice. 7 p.m. ET, TBS

• Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers | Joel Embiid is back and the entire feel of this series has changed. Can he lead the Sixers to a Game 4 win? 8 p.m. ET, TNT

• Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings | These two clubs played a tight Game 1 with Los Angeles taking a 4–3 win. In the two games since, it’s been all Edmonton, winning 6–0 in Game 2 and 8–2 in Game 3. 10 p.m. ET, TBS

HIDDEN GEM:

Leeds United at Arsenal

Arsenal and Leeds are competing hard late in the Premier League season but for prizes at opposite ends of the table. Arsenal is looking to claim a place in next season’s Champions League, while Leeds’s goal is to survive relegation and play another season in the Premier League.

9 a.m. ET, Peacock

