Skip to main content

The Miami Grand Prix Brings F1 Stars to the U.S.

Plus, the NBA and NHL playoffs continue.

Every single event listed in today’s newsletter has major stakes. It all gets started in England as Leeds and Arsenal clash to achieve huge results on opposite ends of the Premier League table. Then, back in North America, the NBA and NHL playoffs are in full swing.

But the key event today is Formula One’s visit to Miami.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Formula One: Miami Grand Prix

miami-grand-prix

The worldwide Formula One circuit is making the first of its two stops in the United States this season. The inaugural Miami Grand Prix should be an exciting race on a new track around Hard Rock Stadium.

You can follow SI’s Madeline Coleman on Twitter for updates on the race and festivities.

3 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

 Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins | The Bruins found a way Friday to beat the Hurricanes for the first time in five tries to get back into this first round series. They trail 2–1. 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks | Luka Dončić got a running mate to step up Friday with Jalen Brunson pouring in a game-high 28 points to lead Dallas to a win. The Mavs could even things up with the Suns this afternoon. 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues | After a lackluster start to the series, the Wild have stormed back. Minnesota has picked up back-to-back wins by a combined score of 11–3 to take a 2–1 lead into today’s Game 4 in St. Louis. 4:30 p.m. ET, TBS

• Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning | Tampa Bay’s three-peat attempt will only continue if they find a way to slow down Toronto. The Lightning will try to even the series on home ice. 7 p.m. ET, TBS

• Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers | Joel Embiid is back and the entire feel of this series has changed. Can he lead the Sixers to a Game 4 win? 8 p.m. ET, TNT

• Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings | These two clubs played a tight Game 1 with Los Angeles taking a 4–3 win. In the two games since, it’s been all Edmonton, winning 6–0 in Game 2 and 8–2 in Game 3. 10 p.m. ET, TBS

HIDDEN GEM:

Leeds United at Arsenal

Arsenal and Leeds are competing hard late in the Premier League season but for prizes at opposite ends of the table. Arsenal is looking to claim a place in next season’s Champions League, while Leeds’s goal is to survive relegation and play another season in the Premier League.

9 a.m. ET, Peacock

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0046233739h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Betfred British Masters, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) makes a save against New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) as Pens defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) assists during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA;Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) after their game against the Florida Panthers in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
miami-grand-prix
SI Guide

The Miami Grand Prix Brings F1 Stars to the U.S.

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
May 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard Chris Paul (3) try to get a loose ball during the fourth quarter in game three of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer Ball
Ligue 1

FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyonnais stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
May 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his empty net goal with center Sidney Crosby (87) against the New York Rangers during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck in front of Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Florida Panthersin the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Michael Gligic (right) and Ryan Armour (left) line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Armour at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy