Hamilton and Verstappen Battle for Points at U.S. Grand Prix

So far this week, we’ve gotten to watch Major League Baseball’s championship series race to their finishes, while the NBA and NHL seasons have gotten off to fast starts. And don’t expect the sports action to slow down today. Formula One’s United States Grand Prix leads a full schedule, including Premier League rivalry matches and key NFL contests, as well as the New England Revolution’s chase for the MLS points record.

Here’s what I’m watching.

Formula One: United States Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton won the United States Grand Prix in 2017. Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

Formula One returns to U.S. soil for the first time since 2019. Despite the two-year absence due to the pandemic, interest has surged stateside thanks to Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive docuseries, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and story lines.

Six races remain this season including today’s race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. Defending champion Lewis Hamilton trails Max Verstappen by just six points for the top spot in the standings. Hamilton has won seven Formula One championships, including the last four, while Verstappen is going for his first title. Hamilton won his 100th F1 race at the Russian Grand Prix on Sept. 26 and has won five total this season, but Verstappen leads the field with seven wins this year.

3 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

Tottenham at West Ham | The teams are separated by just one point in the Premier League table. West Ham won the latest chapter of this London derby in February and will look to jump ahead of the Spurs in the standings with a victory. 9 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

| The teams are separated by just one point in the Premier League table. West Ham won the latest chapter of this London derby in February and will look to jump ahead of the Spurs in the standings with a victory. Liverpool at Manchester United | Manchester United has not beaten Liverpool in the last three meetings between the clubs at Old Trafford, including a 4–2 loss to its rival in May. United could be without Bruno Fernandes due to injury, which could help tilt the field toward the home team. 11:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

| Manchester United has not beaten Liverpool in the last three meetings between the clubs at Old Trafford, including a 4–2 loss to its rival in May. United could be without Bruno Fernandes due to injury, which could help tilt the field toward the home team. Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans | The Chiefs have won five straight AFC West titles, but they find themselves down the pecking order in their division through the first six games of this season. A victory against the Titans would help Kansas City stay in contention, but Tennessee enters today’s game on a roll with wins in four of its last five games. 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

| The Chiefs have won five straight AFC West titles, but they find themselves down the pecking order in their division through the first six games of this season. A victory against the Titans would help Kansas City stay in contention, but Tennessee enters today’s game on a roll with wins in four of its last five games. Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens | With a win, the Bengals would move into a tie with the Ravens for first place in the AFC North, but Baltimore has beaten Cincinnati in five straight meetings. 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

| With a win, the Bengals would move into a tie with the Ravens for first place in the AFC North, but Baltimore has beaten Cincinnati in five straight meetings. New York Islanders at Vegas Golden Knights | The Islanders and Golden Knights have gotten off to rough starts, but both teams have reached the Stanley Cup semifinals in each of the last two seasons. They’ll aim to get back in playoff form tonight. 10 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

New England Revolution at Orlando City SC

The Revolution lead Major League Soccer with 21 wins, nine more than the next-closest team in the Eastern Conference and four more than Seattle Sounders FC, the next-closest team overall. With three matches remaining, New England needs just three points to tie the MLS record for most points in a season at 72. A win tonight against Orlando City SC would get them there.

To keep New England from the record, Orlando, the fourth-place team in the Eastern Conference, will have to contain Revolution midfielder Carles Gil, the clear front-runner for MVP with two weeks to go in the season.

7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

