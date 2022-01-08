North Dakota State Goes for Ninth FCS Title in 11 Years

Plus, two Stanley Cup contenders clash as the Avalanche host the Maple Leafs.

One college football program has enjoyed unparalleled dominance in the last decade, and I’m not talking about Alabama. North Dakota State has won eight of the last 10 FCS titles and will go for another this afternoon against Montana State, which won its first and only FCS championship in 1984.

We also can enjoy NFL action, as the Chiefs seek the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and the Cowboys and Eagles prepare for the NFC playoffs. Plus, there are a few intriguing NHL matchups.

MUST WATCH

FCS National Championship: Montana State vs. North Dakota State

Former NDSU QB Trey Lance led the Bison to the 2019 FCS title. Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

North Dakota State faced Montana State in the playoffs in the 2018 and ’19 seasons en route to its two most recent FCS titles. The Bison won both games handily, posting at least 42 points in each, but the Bobcats bring a tougher defense into this year’s matchup.

Montana State has allowed 13.43 points per game this season, second in the FCS to only North Dakota State (11.21). Expect a hard-fought and low-scoring battle at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

12 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars | The Penguins have won 10 straight games, with a plus-25 goal differential during the streak. The Stars will look to snap Pittsburgh’s recent run of success. 2 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

• Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos | Kansas City has already clinched the AFC West title. A win against already eliminated Denver plus a Titans loss Sunday would secure the No. 1 seed for the Chiefs. 4:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• New York Knicks at Boston Celtics | RJ Barrett hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give New York a 108–105 win against Boston on Thursday. The Knicks trailed by 25 points in the first half before mounting a comeback. 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles | Both teams know they’re in the playoffs, but the Eagles are 0–6 against teams with winning records this season. A win against their NFC East rivals could provide some momentum heading into the postseason. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Toronto Maple Leafs at Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche sit in third place in the Central Division, but they’ve played at least four games fewer than each of the teams ahead of them in the standings, and a relatively soft January schedule could help catapult Colorado to the top of the division.

However, Toronto is one of the toughest teams the Avalanche will face this month. The Maple Leafs bring a four-game win streak into this contest.

7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

