FCS Playoffs Continue With Montana at James Madison

Well, last night was a wacky way to start Week 14. What looked like a blowout win for the Vikings turned into a late thriller, with a Steelers comeback partially derailed by an overzealous celebration by WR Chase Claypool. I guess you see something new every week in the NFL!

On tonight’s docket: the FCS playoffs, KD vs. Trae Young and much more.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

College Football: Montana at James Madison

You may think it’s a quiet week in college with just Army vs. Navy playing in FBS, but the FCS playoff quarterfinals kick off tonight in Harrisonburg, Va., with a matchup between two perennial powers at that level. JMU, which will make the move to FBS after this season, is looking for one more national title at the FCS level and has a talented enough team to grab it. Meanwhile, Montana comes in battle-tested: It beat Pac-12 foe Washington in a season-opening upset and last week won a 57–41 shootout over fellow FCS heavyweight Eastern Washington to advance in the playoffs.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Men’s College Soccer: National Semifinals | It’s time for the semifinals of the men’s College Cup, with No. 8 Clemson facing No. 4 Notre Dame at 6 p.m. ET and No. 2 Washington taking on No. 3 Georgetown at 8:30. 6/8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

• Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks | Trae Young vs. KD? Sign me up. Despite the Hawks’ defensive struggles, Young has continued to mature into a superstar this season. He’s shooting better from deep, scoring more in the midrange and still dominating in ball screens. It’s a must-watch every time he takes the court. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: DePaul at Louisville | First-year head coach Tony Stubblefield has done a nice job getting the most out of this DePaul team thus far. But tonight’s tilt in Louisville will be its biggest test yet. The Cardinals are coming off a nice road win at NC State. 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network, watch on fuboTV

• Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns | The Celtics have lost consecutive games on their Western road trip, and it won’t get any easier tonight against a Suns team that has won 19 of its last 20 games. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals

Sidney Crosby has tallied five points in his last two games, a good sign for Pittsburgh that its star is finding his stride after missing time earlier this season for undergoing wrist surgery. Games like this provide a big opportunity for the Penguins to gain ground on the Capitals, who currently sit atop the Metropolitan division at 16-4-6 this season.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu

