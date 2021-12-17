NDSU Vs. James Madison Gets Big Sports Weekend Started

Bowl season is here! With 44 bowl games scheduled between now and the College Football Playoff championship on Jan. 10, we’ll have plenty to watch. But tonight’s must-watch college football game isn’t from bowl season. It’s the FCS playoffs as we get down to the final four teams competing for the trophy.

Also on tonight: A potential upset to watch in college hoops and some intriguing action in the NBA. Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are subject to change.

MUST WATCH

FCS playoffs: James Madison at North Dakota State

William Bretzger/USA TODAY Images

FCS playoffs > early bowl games.

This matchup between two elite programs should be incredibly fun, and you already know the Fargodome will be rocking with a spot in the FCS championship on the line. NDSU has cruised through the playoffs so far, winning its two games by a combined score of 65–10 in its push to get back on top after losing in last year’s quarterfinals to Sam Houston State. Meanwhile, JMU wants to lift a trophy in its final year as an FCS program before it moves up to FBS, and it certainly has an offense explosive enough to pull the upset. Senior QB Cole Johnson has thrown for more than 3,500 yards and 39 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions.

9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Wolfsburg at Bayern Munich | These two clubs are trending in opposite directions: Bayern has won six straight matches across all competitions. Wolfsburg has lost six straight matches across all competitions. It’s been a remarkable fall for Wolfsburg after it qualified for the Champions League last season, but perhaps a turnaround can begin today in Munich. 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois | This matchup of two top Group of 5 teams is a good way to kick off bowl season. CCU’s offense headlined by star QB Grayson McCall, who’s always fun to watch. MAC champion NIU has had a flair for the dramatic all season long. 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks | Both these teams entered the season with high expectations but are toiling at .500 and on the fringes of the playoffs. Still, whenever I can watch Nikola Jokić and Trae Young at the same time, I’m going to tune in. 7:30 p.m. Altitude/Bally Sports Southeast, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves | Winners of three straight, the Lakers might just be finding their stride (and getting key contributions from unlikely sources in the process). Can those winning ways continue against KAT and the T-Wolves? 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s college basketball: Villanova at Creighton

The crowd in Omaha should be rocking for this one, as a young Creighton team hosts No. 9 Villanova in an early résumé-building opportunity for the Bluejays. In a year dominated by the transfer portal, Creighton has one of the younger teams in the sport headlined by freshmen Ryan Nembhard and Arthur Kaluma. Meanwhile, Villanova is a veteran-laden squad with three losses so far this season, but all three of those have come against top-10 teams, and the Wildcats are still the favorite to win the Big East.

8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.