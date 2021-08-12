I mentioned yesterday that Corbin Burnes pitching against the Cubs might produce a special strikeout total. I was right: He struck out 10 straight Cubs to tie an MLB record.

I can only hope my recommendations are that good every day! We have quite the mix of options to watch tonight, from the Field of Dreams game in Iowa to the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship, plus the NFL preseason begins in earnest and more top prospects face off at NBA Summer League.

Check out what I’ll be watching tonight.

WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship: Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm

At a time in the U.S. sports calendar when exhibitions like NBA Summer League and NFL preseason games dominate the talk shows, how about tuning into something with a trophy (and cash!) on the line?

The WNBA regular season restarts after its Olympic break Sunday, but tonight’s showdown for the first Commissioner’s Cup should be wildly entertaining. The Storm and Sun each sit at the top of their respective conferences, so this winner-take-all matchup could be a precursor to the WNBA Finals.

The biggest story line to watch is fresh legs. The Sun’s entire roster (including star post player Jonquel Jones) was off for the Olympic period and was able to rest up. The Storm featured five Olympians, including three gold medalists from Team USA in Jewell Loyd, Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird.

9:00 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

READ MORE:

Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

There’s plenty of intrigue in this one thanks to the Patriots’ quarterback competition. Both Cam Newton and first-round pick Mac Jones are expected to play in this one. While Newton is believed to have the inside track to start in Week 1, it’s always fun to get a first look at a rookie quarterback—especially one with a real chance to get on the field early this season.

The New England quarterbacks will have to deal with Chase Young and the Washington defense. Since it’s the preseason, here’s a recommendation: Spend a series or two focusing entirely on Young rather than following the ball. His mix of power, speed and pass-rush moves as a defensive end is incredible to watch.

7:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Watch on fuboTV

