Team USA Goes for Gold in Figure Skating

The Winter Olympics are getting into the thick of the competition schedule. Tonight (er, technically tomorrow in Beijing, but stay with us) features medal events in figure skating, skiing and snowboarding, and big names including Red Gerard and Mikaela Shiffrin will hit the slopes for Team USA.

Today also brings the NFL’s Pro Bowl from Las Vegas and NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum from Los Angeles. Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

2022 Olympics: Figure Skating, Snowboarding

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The United States will go for the gold in the team figure skating competition as the pairs, ice dance and women’s free skate events round out the competition. U.S. ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue placed first in the short program Thursday night.

Also in prime-time coverage, catch the finals of the men’s slopestyle competition, where U.S. snowboarder Red Gerard will go for a second straight gold medal after placing first at the 2018 Olympics as a 17-year-old.

7 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Women’s college basketball: Tennessee at UConn | These two storied women’s basketball programs renewed their rivalry in 2020 after 12 seasons off, and UConn has won in each of the last two seasons. This time, though, the No. 7 Volunteers could be in position to claim their first victory against the No. 10 Huskies. 12 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

• NFL Pro Bowl | Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel face a quick turnaround from last weekend’s conference championship games to today’s showcase in Las Vegas, which is hosting the Pro Bowl for the first time. 3 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am | This tournament, which features 156 pro players competing alongside an amateur for a $1.6 million first prize, tees off its final round this afternoon. 3 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

This 150-lap preseason exhibition race will take place on a temporary quarter-mile track built inside the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will look to pick up where he left off, and the rest of the drivers will be chasing him.

6 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

