Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek Go for the French Open Title

The sports world turns its attention to Paris this morning for a great matchup of tennis’s next generation of stars. Coco Gauff, 18, is looking for her first major victory. But she’ll have to beat the most dominant player in the sport right now in Iga Swiatek to get it. Also on the docket: Oilers-Avs Game 2, the Women’s College World Series and the third round of the women’s U.S Open.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

French Open women’s singles final: Coco Gauff vs. Iga Swiatek

American teenager Coco Gauff has broken through to her first major singles final having cruised through her draw in Paris without dropping a set. The only player who has been more impressive than her, though, is 21-year-old Iga Swiatek. The 2020 French Open champ is currently riding a 34-match win streak. With a win today she’d match Venus Williams for the longest streak of consecutive wins this century. Also, you can check out the men’s doubles final, which will be on NBC around 12 p.m. ET.

9 a.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• U.S. Women’s Open: Third round | It’s moving day at the U.S. Open. Pine Needles is providing an interesting risk-and-reward test for the best players in the world, making for a top of the leaderboard filled with stars and even an amateur in Swede and LSU Tiger Ingrid Lindblad. 1 p.m. ET, USA; 3 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s College World Series: Texas vs. Oklahoma | The Sooners just keep winning. The best team in the nation is 55–2 and will look to move Big 12 rival Texas to the loser’s bracket. 3 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s College World Series: Florida vs. Oklahoma State | After picking up wins Thursday, Florida and Oklahoma State could each find themselves in prime position to make the championship series with a win tonight. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies | Can the Phillies turn things around after firing Joe Girardi? They’ll look to Zack Wheeler today, who has been stellar at home so far this season. 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox/NBC Sports Philadelphia, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche

Game 1 was a high-scoring thriller that saw the Avs take a one-game lead. But they’ll be without starting netminder Darcy Kuemper tonight. Instead, they’ll have to rely on backup Pavel Francouz to slow down Connor McDavid and the potent Oilers attack.

8 p.m. ET, TNT

