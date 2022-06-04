Skip to main content

Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek Go for the French Open Title

Plus, Game 2 of the high-scoring Oilers-Avs series.

The sports world turns its attention to Paris this morning for a great matchup of tennis’s next generation of stars. Coco Gauff, 18, is looking for her first major victory. But she’ll have to beat the most dominant player in the sport right now in Iga Swiatek to get it. Also on the docket: Oilers-Avs Game 2, the Women’s College World Series and the third round of the women’s U.S Open.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

French Open women’s singles final: Coco Gauff vs. Iga Swiatek

Coco Gauff

American teenager Coco Gauff has broken through to her first major singles final having cruised through her draw in Paris without dropping a set. The only player who has been more impressive than her, though, is 21-year-old Iga Swiatek. The 2020 French Open champ is currently riding a 34-match win streak. With a win today she’d match Venus Williams for the longest streak of consecutive wins this century. Also, you can check out the men’s doubles final, which will be on NBC around 12 p.m. ET.

9 a.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• U.S. Women’s Open: Third round | It’s moving day at the U.S. Open. Pine Needles is providing an interesting risk-and-reward test for the best players in the world, making for a top of the leaderboard filled with stars and even an amateur in Swede and LSU Tiger Ingrid Lindblad. 1 p.m. ET, USA; 3 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s College World Series: Texas vs. Oklahoma | The Sooners just keep winning. The best team in the nation is 55–2 and will look to move Big 12 rival Texas to the loser’s bracket. 3 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s College World Series: Florida vs. Oklahoma State | After picking up wins Thursday, Florida and Oklahoma State could each find themselves in prime position to make the championship series with a win tonight. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies | Can the Phillies turn things around after firing Joe Girardi? They’ll look to Zack Wheeler today, who has been stellar at home so far this season. 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox/NBC Sports Philadelphia, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche

Game 1 was a high-scoring thriller that saw the Avs take a one-game lead. But they’ll be without starting netminder Darcy Kuemper tonight. Instead, they’ll have to rely on backup Pavel Francouz to slow down Connor McDavid and the potent Oilers attack.

8 p.m. ET, TNT

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1007973755h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Porsche European Open, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Coco Gauff
SI Guide

Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek Go for the French Open Title

By Josh Rosenblatjust now
imago1012434918h
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Boys & Girls' Singles Championships

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
imago1011809623h (3)
AFL Premiership Football

How to Watch Melbourne Demons vs. Sydney Swans

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) battle for a loose ball during the second half in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the third period in game two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Chan Kim hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Chan Kim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Lingmerth hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Lingmerth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Ryan Moore plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Moore at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy