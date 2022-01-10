Kirby Smart, Georgia Look to Topple Nick Saban, Alabama in CFP Championship

Plus, LaMelo and the Hornets take on Giannis and the Bucks.

The final college football game of the season is here, and even though it seems like it fits more in Atlanta than Indianapolis, the country will be treated to a slugfest between the two teams that have clearly been CFB’s best.

Also on tonight’s docket: a pair of intriguing NHL clashes, plus LaMelo Ball and the Hornets take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

CFP National Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia

Mickey Welsh/USA TODAY NETWORK

Yes, it’s Alabama vs. Georgia. But perhaps more notably, it’s Nick Saban vs. Kirby Smart, master vs. apprentice, teacher vs. student. The Saban disciple who has built the best team to compete with the legendary coach himself has seen his relationship with Saban deteriorate over the pressure of competition, which SI’s Ross Dellenger wrote about in today’s Daily Cover story leading up to tonight’s huge game.

The big question: If Kirby and the Bulldogs can’t beat the Tide today, when will they be able to climb that mountain? With a supremely talented defense and a mauling offensive line, Georgia seems to have more talent in the trenches than Alabama does. But the Tide’s offense torched the Bulldogs’ defense in the SEC championship game a month ago. Can Bill O’Brien’s unit, led by Heisman-winning QB Bryce Young, do that again? If they do, it will be a party in Tuscaloosa yet again.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• FA Cup: Aston Villa at Manchester United | Man U is turning the page on the Ed Woodward era, a messy period in the club’s history detailed by SI’s Jonathan Wilson. Meanwhile, the club is back in action today in a third-round FA Cup matchup with fellow Premier League side Aston Villa. 2:55 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals | It has been a strong start to the new year for the Bruins, who’ve won four of their five games in 2022 to climb back into the playoff mix. Meanwhile, the Capitals’ remarkably poor overtime luck continues: They’ve managed to win just twice in 11 OT and shootout games this season. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Men’s college basketball: Oregon at Oregon State | The only college hoops game of note today is this Pac-12 rivalry. Both teams have disappointed after making deep NCAA tournament runs a season ago, but the Ducks in particular still have time to turn things around in conference play. 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks, watch on fuboTV

• New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings | The Rangers’ surprising campaign has them in the mix to win the Metropolitan division. Can they keep the good vibes rolling on a cross-country trip to play the Kings? 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM

Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets

Two of the most entertaining teams in the Eastern Conference complete a rare two-game series in Charlotte tonight, with the Hornets looking to sweep the Bucks after earning a 114–106 win Saturday night. They pulled off that victory despite Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton’s combining for 70 points and 22 rebounds, relying on 16 made threes as a team and a near triple double from LaMelo Ball.

7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.