Georgia-Arkansas Kicks Off Packed CFB Slate

Five weeks into the season, and the college football calendar is on point. Today’s schedule starts with No. 2 Georgia hosting No. 8 Arkansas. The marquee matchups keep coming with another top-10 battle between No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 9 Notre Dame before No. 1 Alabama hosts No. 11 Mississippi. The day also features a potent Premier League clash, an MLB schedule rife with playoff implications and more. Here’s what I’ll be watching.

MUST WATCH

College football: Arkansas at Georgia

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman knows the Bulldogs well. He spent 2016 through ’19 as an assistant at Georgia under coach Kirby Smart. Still, that familiarity did not prevent the Razorbacks from a 37–10 home loss to the Bulldogs last season.

This season, though, Arkansas enters the SEC showdown in a much different place. After finishing last season 3–7, the No. 8 Razorbacks are undefeated in their first four games, including wins against Texas and Texas A&M. No. 2 Georgia should expect a tougher contest this time around, and audiences should anticipate a defensive showcase — Georgia ranks first in the FBS in scoring defense, and Arkansas ranks 11th.

12 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Everton at Manchester United | If either team wins, it would leap to the first place in the Premier League. Manchester United could take advantage of a hobbled Everton squad to top the table. 7:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

| If either team wins, it would leap to the first place in the Premier League. Manchester United could take advantage of a hobbled Everton squad to top the table. CFB: Cincinnati at Notre Dame | The No. 7 Bearcats look to prove they belong among the best Power Five programs against No. 9 Notre Dame, which last week scored a big win over Wisconsin. 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

| The No. 7 Bearcats look to prove they belong among the best Power Five programs against No. 9 Notre Dame, which last week scored a big win over Wisconsin. CFB: Mississippi at Alabama | No. 12 Ole Miss lost a 63–48 shootout to the No. 1 Crimson Tide last season. The Rebels will aim to put up similar offensive numbers today as they try for an upset. 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

| No. 12 Ole Miss lost a 63–48 shootout to the No. 1 Crimson Tide last season. The Rebels will aim to put up similar offensive numbers today as they try for an upset. Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals | After a Red Sox win and a Yankees loss Friday, Boston sits just a game back of their rivals for the first AL wild card. Can they pull even in their penultimate game of the regular season? 4:05 p.m. ET, MASN / New England Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

D.C. United at Orlando City SC

When Orlando City SC blanked D.C. United 1–0 in May, the Washington club held a 2-4-0 record and looked destined to miss the playoffs. Instead, they turned their season around, going 10-7-4 since then to move into third place in the Eastern Conference. D.C. United forward Ola Kamara leads the lead in goals. He scored his 17th of the season on a penalty kick in his team’s 3–1 win Wednesday against Minnesota.

Orlando City SC needs a win today to maintain seventh place and its hold on the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

1 p.m. ET, ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

