Georgia and Clemson Headline Top 25 CFB Action

Plus, Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty return to the court at the U.S. Open.

While last Saturday offered a taste of college football, today’s slate offers a feast, including five matchups between teams in the AP Top 25. The first of them kicks off at noon as No. 19 Penn State visits No. 12 Wisconsin. The day also brings heavy hitters on the golf course and the tennis courts, as the third round of the Tour Championship tees off and top seeds Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty both play in the third round of the U.S. Open.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

College football: Georgia vs. Clemson

No. 3 Clemson enters the season with a new quarterback in sophomore D.J. Uiagalelei. While Trevor Lawrence leaves big cleats to fill, Uiagalelei did start two games for the Tigers last season after Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19. In those starts, Uiagalelei threw for 781 passing yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

No. 5 Georgia features its own star signal caller in junior JT Daniels. The USC transfer spent the first half of last season recovering from an ACL tear, but in the latter half of the season he averaged 308 passing yards for the Bulldogs with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in four starts.

Georgia hasn’t lost a season opener since 2013, when they fell 38–35 to … Clemson. Clemson hasn’t lost a season opener since ’14, when the Tigers lost 45–21 to … Georgia. Today marks the first meeting between the two since that home-and-home series, with this matchup coming at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

College football: Penn State at Wisconsin | Wisconsin’s defense, led by linebacker Jack Sanborn, will look to shut down explosive Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson in this Big Ten battle. 12 p.m. ET, FOX, watch on fuboTV

| Wisconsin’s defense, led by linebacker Jack Sanborn, will look to shut down explosive Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson in this Big Ten battle. Tour Championship | The third round begins as the top names in men’s golf vie for the FedEx Cup. 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

| The third round begins as the top names in men’s golf vie for the FedEx Cup. College football: Alabama vs. Miami | Reigning champion Alabama, which enters the season ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, travels to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to face No. 14 Miami. 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

| Reigning champion Alabama, which enters the season ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, travels to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to face No. 14 Miami. Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC | Orlando City will look to leading scorer Nani to break through the Columbus defense. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

| Orlando City will look to leading scorer Nani to break through the Columbus defense. Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants | The NL West rivals continue their tug-of-war for the top spot in the division. 9:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic hasn't lost to Kei Nishikori since they played in the semifinals of the 2014 U.S. Open. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Don’t let the excitement of college football distract you from the action at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Top seeds Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty headline today’s schedule as the third round of the U.S. Open continues. Djokovic will continue his quest for a calendar Grand Slam against Kei Nishikori, whom Djokovic has beaten in 16 consecutive matches. Barty scored her 50th win in a Grand Slam match when she bested Clara Tauson in the second round. The Australian has not dropped a set yet this tournament heading into her third-round match against Shelby Rogers.

ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

