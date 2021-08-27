NL Division Leaders Meet As Giants Face Braves

Arike Ogunbowale put on quite the performance last night to help Wings-Mystics live up to the hype. We’ve got a couple of more great WNBA matchups tonight if you’re looking for your basketball fix. If you’d rather get pumped for football season on the eve of college football getting underway, the final week of NFL preseason games kicks off tonight. Add in a matchup between baseball’s best team and one of its hottest, and it’s quite the Friday night for sports fans.

Here’s what I’ll be watching.

MUST WATCH

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

Kris Bryant has helped lead the Giants since being traded by the Cubs. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The Giants simply refuse to stop winning, even as the Dodgers continue to put pressure on them at the top of the NL West. S.F. has held onto baseball’s best record thanks to an 18–5 record in August, going more than a month since their last series loss. They begin a big one tonight against the Braves, another team that has played great baseball of late to take control of the NL East.

Tonight’s pitching matchup pits Kevin Gausman with Max Fried. Gausman has been one of the biggest surprises in baseball with a 2.47 ERA this season to lead the Giants’ rotation. He has struggled lately, though, going deeper than five innings just once in his last seven starts. Meanwhile, Fried has been outstanding of late for the Braves and has a 1.57 ERA in his last seven starts.

7:20 p.m. ET, Bally Sports SE, KNTV, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm | The Sky upset the Storm in an overtime thriller to open play after the Olympic break but didn’t have to deal with Sue Bird or Breanna Stewart in that one. Seattle at full strength is a different animal. 10 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| The Sky upset the Storm in an overtime thriller to open play after the Olympic break but didn’t have to deal with Sue Bird or Breanna Stewart in that one. Seattle at full strength is a different animal. Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty | Phoenix dominated the first game of two between these squads this week behind 74 combined points (and one dunk) from Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Will this one be closer? 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

| Phoenix dominated the first game of two between these squads this week behind 74 combined points (and one dunk) from Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Will this one be closer? Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets | Zach Wilson was impressive in his second preseason showing against the Packers, completing 9 of 11 passes for 128 yards and two TDs. He’ll get his final tune-up tonight against the Eagles. 7:30 p.m. ET, CBS2/NBC10, watch on fuboTV

| Zach Wilson was impressive in his second preseason showing against the Packers, completing 9 of 11 passes for 128 yards and two TDs. He’ll get his final tune-up tonight against the Eagles. Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs | The Chiefs have been aggressive in giving Patrick Mahomes reps in the preseason even while other teams’ stars sit out. That’s a great thing for fans. … I’ll turn on the TV whenever I can watch Mahomes, as he looks likely to get some snaps tonight. 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Hoffenheim at Borussia Dortmund

The only two teams to score six goals in their first two Bundesliga matches of the season face off today. The Dortmund attack is incredibly fun to watch, with Erling Haaland blossoming into one of the best forwards in the world and young American Gio Reyna continuing to shine in midfield.

Meanwhile, it has been a strong start to the campaign for Hoffenheim, coming out of the first two matches with four points. Today’s match presents a bigger test, though, against a Dortmund side that should be among the best in the Bundesliga.

2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

