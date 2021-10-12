Three MLB Elimination Games in Chicago, Atlanta and L.A.

It was a Monday full of sports drama, as the Red Sox bounced back from a furious Rays rally, Lamar Jackson led the Ravens’ big second-half deficit and the Giants blanked the Dodgers. If you’ve loved the great atmospheres of the MLB postseason so far, today should be for you — Dodger Stadium will be rocking as L.A. looks to fight off elimination, Atlanta looks to close out Milwaukee at home, and the fans in Chicago should be juiced up for a day game.

Plus, Tuesday college football and the start of the NHL season are also on the docket.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The series between baseball’s two best teams has lived up to the hype so far, including last night’s 1–0 nailbiter that ended with a fly ball that Gavin Lux nearly got all of to tie the game. A collection of Giants pitchers teamed up to outduel Max Scherzer and push the Dodgers to the brink of elimination. While the Dodgers’ lineup is certainly well-equipped to come back and win consecutive games, they’ll have to survive a Game 4 that will likely feature Tony Gonsolin as the first of many pitchers, rather than one of the team’s three aces. Anthony DeSclafani will get the start for San Francisco.

9:07 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

HIDDEN GEM

Seattle Kraken at Las Vegas Golden Knights

The Kraken play their inaugural game as a franchise against a team they might hope is a model for their early expansion years. The Golden Knights have reached the playoffs in all four of their seasons as a franchise and went all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals in Year 1. And while it’s unrealistic to expect the Kraken to match that, it’s a good reminder that being an expansion team doesn’t mean multiple years of struggle right away. I can’t wait to watch the Kraken’s home opener next week against Vancouver, but there are only so many chances you get to see a franchise’s first-ever game. This should be fun.

10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

