    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Updated:
    Original:

    Three MLB Elimination Games in Chicago, Atlanta and L.A.

    Plus, the NHL season gets underway.
    Author:

    It was a Monday full of sports drama, as the Red Sox bounced back from a furious Rays rally, Lamar Jackson led the Ravens’ big second-half deficit and the Giants blanked the Dodgers. If you’ve loved the great atmospheres of the MLB postseason so far, today should be for you — Dodger Stadium will be rocking as L.A. looks to fight off elimination, Atlanta looks to close out Milwaukee at home, and the fans in Chicago should be juiced up for a day game.

    Plus, Tuesday college football and the start of the NHL season are also on the docket.

    Here’s what I’m watching.

    Get the best of Tom Verducci, Stephanie Apstein, Emma Baccellieri and our entire MLB coverage team by signing up for the free Five-Tool Newsletter.

    five-tool-newsletter

    MUST WATCH

    San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

    kris-bryant

    The series between baseball’s two best teams has lived up to the hype so far, including last night’s 1–0 nailbiter that ended with a fly ball that Gavin Lux nearly got all of to tie the game. A collection of Giants pitchers teamed up to outduel Max Scherzer and push the Dodgers to the brink of elimination. While the Dodgers’ lineup is certainly well-equipped to come back and win consecutive games, they’ll have to survive a Game 4 that will likely feature Tony Gonsolin as the first of many pitchers, rather than one of the team’s three aces. Anthony DeSclafani will get the start for San Francisco.

    9:07 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV

    READ MORE:

    LINEUP

    • Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox | The atmosphere on the South Side Sunday was electric in a high-scoring affair that kept the Sox’s season alive. Can those rowdy fans help lift Chicago into a Game 5 in Houston? Yesterday’s rainout means the Astros are bringing back Game 1 starter Lance McCullers Jr. today, who was excellent. 2:07 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV
    • Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves | Joc Pederson’s pinch-hit blast and more great pitching from the Braves has pushed Milwaukee to the edge. The Brewers have scored in just one of the 26 innings they’ve hit in this postseason. 5:15 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV
    • World Cup Qualifying: Hungary at England | Three more points at Wembley today for England would virtually clinch qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV
    • College Football: Appalachian State at Louisiana-Lafayette | This is Sun Belt football (with major implications, I might add) but it’s on a Tuesday, giving us hints of MACtion. App State has started 4–1, and a win here would raise the stakes even more for next week’s tilt with Coastal Carolina. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV
    • Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning | The defending Stanley Cup champs get to raise another banner tonight before opening its regular season against Pittsburgh in the NHL’s season opener. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

    HIDDEN GEM

    Seattle Kraken at Las Vegas Golden Knights

    The Kraken play their inaugural game as a franchise against a team they might hope is a model for their early expansion years. The Golden Knights have reached the playoffs in all four of their seasons as a franchise and went all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals in Year 1. And while it’s unrealistic to expect the Kraken to match that, it’s a good reminder that being an expansion team doesn’t mean multiple years of struggle right away. I can’t wait to watch the Kraken’s home opener next week against Vancouver, but there are only so many chances you get to see a franchise’s first-ever game. This should be fun.

    10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

    Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

    Happy streaming!

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    kris-bryant
    SI Guide

    Three MLB Elimination Games in Chicago, Atlanta and L.A.

    just now
    USATSI_10910225
    Soccer

    How to Watch Denmark vs. Austria in World Cup Qualifying

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_10901875
    Soccer

    How to Watch Portugal vs. Luxembourg in World Cup Qualifying

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_10900997
    Soccer

    How to Watch Albania vs. Poland in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Fans
    Soccer

    How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Bulgaria in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16926881 (1)
    Soccer

    How to Watch Faroe Islands vs. Scotland in World Cup Qualifying

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16910263
    Soccer

    How to Watch Serbia vs. Azerbaijan in World Cup Qualifying

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_10922159
    Soccer

    How to Watch Sweden vs. Greece in World Cup Qualifying

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16926077
    Soccer

    How to Watch Lithuania vs. Switzerland in World Cup Qualifying

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy