Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme Lead Gonzaga Into Showdown With BYU

Kyrie Irving was relatively quiet, but the Nets looked like world-beaters last night in Chicago. Brooklyn hung 138 points on the first-place Bulls, and with James Harden back to playing at an elite level the Nets look increasingly scary in the Eastern Conference race.

Tonight, we pivot our attention back to college hoops, in which a great West Coast rivalry is renewed between Gonzaga and BYU. Plus, golf, soccer and a potential NBA Finals preview in Milwaukee.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

Men’s college basketball: BYU at Gonzaga

It might take some caffeine for the East Coasters reading this one, but this huge WCC showdown is worth staying up late for. No. 2 Gonzaga is back in the mix for the No. 1 spot in the polls after Baylor’s undefeated season ended Tuesday against Texas Tech. A win over an excellent BYU team would help make the Bulldogs’ case. But BYU is one of the lone annual tests the Zags get in WCC play. Since Feb. 22, 2014, Gonzaga is 103–0 against WCC teams not named Saint Mary’s or BYU. Get your Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme fix against the best team left on the Zags’ schedule until the NCAA tournament.

11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

PGA Tour: Sony Open | The second event of 2022 on the PGA Tour keeps players in Hawai'i, as the golf world descends on Honolulu. Kevin Na won last year's event and is looking to defend his title. 12 p.m. ET, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Carabao Cup: Arsenal at Liverpool | This tie was delayed a week by COVID-19 protocols, so this is just the first leg of the second semifinal after Chelsea already punched its ticket to the final. Both clubs sit in the top five of the Premier League table right now but have had uneven starts to 2022, so this match should be plenty intriguing. 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Men's CBB: Ohio State at Wisconsin | The Big Ten's star power is one of the main stories of the men's college hoops season, and a pair of candidates for National Player of the Year in Johnny Davis and E.J. Liddell face off in this huge matchup. The No. 13 Badgers are out for revenge after getting handled by the No. 16 Buckeyes in Columbus in December. Both stars are in the top 20 of Jeremy Woo's most recent mock draft. 7 p.m. ET, FS1

• Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks | Could this game be a Finals preview? With Klay Thompson back in the fold, the Warriors look as dangerous as anyone in the NBA. But the Bucks, after a slow start, have been tough to beat when their full core has been in action. 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Women’s college basketball: Nebraska vs. Indiana

No. 6 Indiana has proven itself to be top dogs in the Big Ten women’s race so far after a huge win to open 2022 over Maryland. But the league’s title race should continue to be among the most entertaining in the sport, and Nebraska could be a sleeper. The Huskers are 13–2 and blew out Michigan last week. Star guard Jaz Shelley has been one of the most improved players in the sport and gives Amy Williams’s team a chance to compete on the road against a top-10 opponent like the Hoosiers.

6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

