No. 1 Gonzaga Faces Early Test in College Hoops

The men’s college basketball season is less than a week old but already has featured memorable top-25 battles. Another is on the way tonight when No. 5 Texas faces No. 1 Gonzaga on the Bulldogs’ home court.

To keep your energy up so you can stay awake for that West Coast special, spend your afternoon enjoying marquee college football matchups, including No. 6 Michigan’s visit to Penn State. The Wolverines will look to prove themselves worthy of their placement ahead of No. 7 Michigan State in the CFP rankings.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Men's College Basketball: Texas at Gonzaga

The top-ranked team faces its first test as No. 1 Gonzaga hosts No. 5 Texas. Each team enters with a win already under its belt: The Bulldogs rolled to a 97–63 victory against Dixie State, while Texas nearly doubled up Houston Baptist in a 92–48 drubbing.

Texas brought in a new coach in Chris Beard as well as seven transfers, including guard Marcus Carr, an All-Big Ten first-team selection for Minnesota last season. The new-look Longhorns will have their hands full against the Bulldogs, whose only loss last season came in the NCAA tournament final against Baylor.

10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

College Football: Oklahoma at Baylor | The still-undefeated No. 8 Sooners (9–0) aim to bolster their case for the CFP against the No. 13 Bears (7–2). Running back Abram Smith leads Baylor with 1,055 yards and 11 touchdowns. 12 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

| The still-undefeated No. 8 Sooners (9–0) aim to bolster their case for the CFP against the No. 13 Bears (7–2). Running back Abram Smith leads Baylor with 1,055 yards and 11 touchdowns. Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils | The Devils have won three straight games entering Saturday, taking down the Sharks, Panthers and Islanders in succession. Six different players scored for New Jersey in Tuesday’s 7–3 win against Florida. 1 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

| The Devils have won three straight games entering Saturday, taking down the Sharks, Panthers and Islanders in succession. Six different players scored for New Jersey in Tuesday’s 7–3 win against Florida. Los Angeles Kings at Winnipeg Jets | When these teams last met at the end of October, the Jets handed the Kings their sixth straight loss. Since then, Los Angeles has won seven in a row. 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

| When these teams last met at the end of October, the Jets handed the Kings their sixth straight loss. Since then, Los Angeles has won seven in a row. Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers | The already underperforming Celtics lost their top scorer Jaylen Brown to a right hamstring strain earlier this week, but Boston has improved its defensive pressure over its last few games. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, have outperformed their expectations and will look to keep that up tonight. 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

College Football: Michigan at Penn State

No. 6 Michigan lost to rival No. 7 Michigan State two weeks ago, yet the Wolverines (8–1) have the edge in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. They’ll look to stay one step ahead with a win at Penn State. The Nittany Lions (6–3), though, will enter with a chip on their shoulder after being left out of the rankings entirely. The home team features the 11th-ranked scoring defense in the FBS, but the Wolverines will counter with a rushing attack that averages 234.1 yards per game, sixth-best in the country.

12 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

