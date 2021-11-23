Gonzaga, UCLA Face Off in Epic Final Four Rematch in Men’s College Hoops

Dickie V returns to the mike tonight! It’s his first broadcast appearance since his cancer diagnosis in October, and it couldn’t come in a bigger game. The top two teams in men’s college basketball in Gonzaga and UCLA face off, and it’s only fitting that Dickie V will be on the call. Gonzaga has a “diaper dandy” in star freshman Chet Holmgren, but for the most part these are older teams facing off after last year’s epic Final Four game between the two teams.

Plus, the men’s Champions League group stage continues and there’s some fun NBA action.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: Gonzaga vs. UCLA

It’s the game of the year (so far) in men’s college basketball. No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA will meet in a rematch of last season’s memorable Final Four clash that ended with Jalen Suggs’s banked-in buzzer beater.

Suggs is gone, but Drew Timme (and his mustache) are back for the Zags, and UCLA stars Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell all return from last year’s Bruins team. And to further set the stage for this rematch, each team won a marquee game during the season’s opening week (Gonzaga over Texas, UCLA over Villanova) to raise the stakes and ensure these two teams would be No. 1 and No. 2.

It may be a late tip on the East Coast, but make sure you stay up for this one.

10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

Juventus at Chelsea | These two squads have dominated Group H, and the winner of this one will likely finish atop the group. Juve got the better of the defending champions of Europe in late September despite Chelsea dominating possession. 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+

| These two squads have dominated Group H, and the winner of this one will likely finish atop the group. Juve got the better of the defending champions of Europe in late September despite Chelsea dominating possession. College football: Western Michigan at Northern Illinois | NIU hasn’t played a game decided by more than a score since late September, so you can pencil in that this one will be tight until the end. 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

| NIU hasn’t played a game decided by more than a score since late September, so you can pencil in that this one will be tight until the end. Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks | The Lakers coming to the Garden seems likely to produce quite the atmosphere, and this is an important early game for two teams with playoff aspirations that are hovering around .500. L.A. will be without LeBron James, who is suspended for the first time in his career because of his involvement in Sunday’s viral scuffle. 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

| The Lakers coming to the Garden seems likely to produce quite the atmosphere, and this is an important early game for two teams with playoff aspirations that are hovering around .500. L.A. will be without LeBron James, who is suspended for the first time in his career because of his involvement in Sunday’s viral scuffle. Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers | Portland has won three straight, with all three wins coming against potential playoff teams from the Eastern Conference. This Dame-vs.-Jokić battle should be highly entertaining. 10 p.m. ET, Altitude/Root Sports, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Benfica at Barcelona

Benfica’s 3–0 victory over Barcelona in late September had many ready to call Barça’s UCL run dead on arrival. But the squad has bounced back some since, winning both matches against Dynamo Kiev to sit on six points, good enough for second in the group with two matches to play. This match should essentially decide things as three points for Barcelona could lock up its place in the knockout stage, but anything less would bode poorly for its chances of advancing from the group.

3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV

