Can Ja Morant and the Grizzlies Send the T-Wolves Packing?

From blockbuster trades to the Steelers potentially landing its QB of the future, it was a busy first night at the NFL draft. With two more days to go, expect plenty more drama from Las Vegas.

While that was happening, the Sixers, Suns and Mavs each closed out series wins in the NBA playoffs. Can the Grizzlies join them tonight? That’s how I’m kicking off my weekend.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves

David Banks/USA TODAY Sports

With less than seven minutes to go in Game 5, the Grizzlies were staring down a double-digit deficit and the possibility of having to play on the road in an elimination game for Game 6. But Memphis roared back, thanks to a lineup change and some heroics from Ja Morant. Now, it’s the T-Wolves who have their backs against the wall in Game 6 of what has been the most thrilling series of the first round. Can Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards extend their season another few days, or is the end of the line for a young core with an incredibly bright future?

9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• 2022 NFL draft: Second and third rounds | After a wild first round, the second day of the draft could bring plenty more drama. Big names such as Malik Willis (Liberty), Nakobe Dean (Georgia) and Breece Hall (Iowa State) are among those still waiting to hear their names called after a first day that was dominated by wide receivers, edge rushers and a lack of quarterbacks. 7 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN/NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

• San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates | Pitching is more about spin than speed these days, and, as SI’s Tom Verducci wrote this week, no pitcher is spinning it better than Yu Darvish right now. The Padres’ ace throws a wide variety of offspeed pitches to keep hitters off balance, and he’ll look to do just that tonight against the Pirates after allowing just five hits and one run over his last 12-plus innings on the bump. 6:35 p.m. ET, Bally Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox | Early returns for the Angels in 2022 have been promising, and one reason why has been how excellent Noah Syndergaard has been on the mound in his first season in Los Angeles. The former Met is 2–0 with a 2.12 ERA in three starts. He’ll go up against White Sox ace Lucas Giolito in the Windy City tonight. 7:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports West/NBC Sports Chicago, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

NC Courage at Angel City FC

The NWSL begins its 10th season in existence today, and does so by debuting its newest club: Angel City FC. The turmoil of the past few seasons, first from the COVID-19 pandemic and then the league-wide fallout of accusations of sexual harrassment, verbal abuse and unsafe training conditions, makes what should be a celebratory day feel more somber. Still, those who saw the league in its infancy recognize how far it has come in the last decade, with the hope that a sustainable model for professional women’s soccer in the U.S. is here for good.

Angel City will take on a Courage side coming off back-to-back bottom-half finishes in the table after three straight years finishing at the top.

10:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.