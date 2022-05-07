Watch the Warriors Try to Contain Ja Morant

The NBA playoffs continue today with two more crucial Game 3s. Both home teams today (Milwaukee and Golden State) are looking to bounce back from losses. Just before that doubleheader gets going, one of the most important matches of the Premier League season will kick off this afternoon between a team chasing a league title and one aiming to finish in a coveted Champions League place.

And, of course, it’s Derby Day at Churchill Downs. We’ll fill you in on when to flip on the Run for the Roses.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

During the regular season, Memphis dominated opponents by simply having more possessions than them. The Grizzlies led the league in offensive rebound percentage and were third in opponent turnovers per game. But so far in this series, Golden State is outrebounding them, and Memphis’s plus-8 turnover differential over two games hasn’t made up the difference, allowing the Warriors to steal home court advantage. Another issue for the Grizzlies: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have yet to find their shooting strokes. The three sharpshooters are just 19–61 (31.1%) from deep in the series. On the other side of the floor, though, there’s been no answer for Ja Morant. He followed up a 34-point Game 1 with a 47-point Game 2, lifting his team to a much-needed win.

8:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP:

• Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals | The Panthers finished the regular season atop the NHL, but their quest for the Stanley Cup got off to a rough start as the Capitals stunned them with three third-period goals for a 4–2 win. But Florida answered back in dominant fashion with a 5–1 in Game 2. Can Washington take control of the series at home? 1 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Kentucky Derby | SI’s Pat Forde is at the track covering the Derby. And there are a number of story lines he’s watching from the absence of infamous trainer Bob Baffert and betting to Churchill Downs’ ignorance of the racist ties to “My Old Kentucky Home.” Coverage begins 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, post time for the Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET, watch on fuboTV

• Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks | It may sound simple, but this series might come down to how many threes Boston takes and makes. Milwaukee’s defense is designed to allow teams to launch from behind the arc. In Game 1, the Celtics made just 36% of their threes and lost by 12. In Game 2, they knocked in 46.5% of them and pulled away from the Bucks for a 23-point win. 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

• Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty | The WNBA’s opening weekend continues with two franchises with high hopes this season. All four of our staffers picked the Sun to at least reach the WNBA Finals, with two of them picking Connecticut to win it all. The Liberty are a breakout candidate, though, with young talent, the addition of Stefanie Dolson and AD’s comeback. 6 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins | A triple-overtime thriller in Game 1 saw the Penguins score the winner. But the Rangers scored twice in the third period to win Game 2 comfortably, 5–2, setting up an important Game 3. 7 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM:

Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool

With just four matches left in the Premier League campaign, there might not be a more important game to both teams involved left on the fixture list. Let’s start with Liverpool, who has already claimed the League Cup title, has secured spots in the FA Cup and Champions League finals and is just a point behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title. It looks poised to have a shot to complete the rare quadruple as long as it keeps winning to put pressure on City.

But Tottenham is their toughest remaining Premier League opponent. Spurs are fighting for the Premier League’s fourth and final Champions League place for next season. Even grabbing a point at Anfield would go a long way to closing the small gap with Arsenal.

2:45 p.m. ET, USA/NBC Universo, watch on fuboTV

