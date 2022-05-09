Warriors Go for 3–1 Lead vs. Grizzlies

Between the Kentucky Derby and the Miami Grand Prix, it was a big weekend of races in the sports world. But after plenty of drama at both events, we shift our attention back to the NBA and NHL playoffs, which are heating up at a rapid pace. Tonight, the Warriors and Bucks could extend their series leads to 3–1 or see things draw even as they did for the Suns and Heat yesterday. Plus, in the NHL, the top-seeded Panthers are in trouble and could really use a win tonight to get back on track.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH:

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

D. Ross Cameron/USA TODAY Sports

If tensions weren’t already high enough in this playoff series, the controversy over Jordan Poole’s role in Ja Morant’s injury late in Game 3 has only added fuel to this fire. But with Morant “likely” sidelined tonight, the Warriors have an opportunity to seize full control of this series tonight in the Bay Area and take a commanding 3–1 series. For the Grizzlies to avoid that fate, they’ll need a huge game from Desmond Bane, who has emerged into one of the NBA’s best shooters but has been quiet so far in this series.

10 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins | Game 3 of this series was a roller coaster, with the Rangers rallying from 4–1 down and having multiple power-plays with a chance to take the lead before the Penguins roared to life with three late goals to win 7–4. What’s in store for Game 4? The Rangers need to crack the code against Pens goalie Louis Domingue to even this series. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks | Sometimes a game truly is decided by a split second, and this series could have been 2–1 in Boston’s favor instead of Milwaukee’s if Al Horford’s desperation putback had come a couple of tenths of a second sooner. Instead, it’s the Bucks that sit in control with a chance to take a 3–1 lead on their home floor tonight. Will the Celtics have an answer? 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels | As SI’s Nick Selbe pointed out, the Angels entered May atop the AL West for the first time in Mike Trout’s career. Los Angeles has yet to relinquish that spot, sitting at 19–11 behind a surprisingly potent offense and a much-improved pitching staff. One reason for that improvement on the bump? The addition of Noah Syndergaard, who takes the ball tonight. 9:38 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Sun/West, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals

The Panthers had the NHL’s best record this season but enter Game 4 of this series trailing 2–1 and in serious trouble against a veteran Capitals team with playoff experience. Washington dominated in Game 3, winning 6–1 behind goals from six different skaters. Now, a team with such high expectations entering this postseason is up against it in the first round. How will Jonathan Huberdeau and the rest of the Panthers respond?

7 p.m. ET, TBS

