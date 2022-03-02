Heat Face Bucks in Playoff Rematch

March started with a bang last night. Wisconsin’s thrilling win (and subsequent court storm) over Purdue was a peak March moment. Who doesn’t love a banked-in game-winner?

Tonight’s must-watch game comes from the NBA as the crowded Eastern Conference race continues to sort itself out and the James Harden–and–Joel Embiid show is in action again. Plus, there are some key bubble showdowns in college hoops and much more.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks

The Heat started a defining stretch of its schedule Monday with a big victory over the Bulls. That game was the start of a huge four-game run against other Eastern Conference foes, including the Nets, Sixers and tonight against the Bucks. Of course, Milwaukee swept Miami in last year’s postseason after the Heat had gotten the better of the Bucks in the NBA’s bubble in 2020. That playoff history is one of the many things that makes this game look like it should be a blast.

8 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Sun/Wisconsin, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• FA Cup: Norwich at Liverpool | Liverpool already has one piece of silverware from this season and can continue its push for another in the fifth round of the FA Cup today against Premier League foe Norwich. 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Men’s college basketball: Rutgers at Indiana | This Big Ten clash has huge NCAA tournament implications for both teams, each of whom sits squarely on the bubble with a week and a half until Selection Sunday. Indiana is currently the last team in SI’s projected field, while Rutgers is in among the next four out. 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

• St. Louis Blues at New York Rangers | The Blues have won four straight and six of seven to rise in the West, while Artemi Panarin and the Rangers continue their playoff push. Can the Rangers protect home ice at Madison Square Garden? 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers | So far, the partnership between Joel Embiid and James Harden couldn’t be going any better. Since Harden joined the fray, the Sixers have tallied two wins and Harden has put up monster numbers, with 27 points and 12 assists in his debut before 29 points and 16 assists against the Knicks on Sunday. This duo is all kinds of fun to watch. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: LSU at Arkansas

Perhaps no team in college basketball is hotter right now than Arkansas, which knocked off Kentucky over the weekend for its third elite win in the month of February and has now won 13 of 14 games since a late-December swoon. They’ve been particularly good in the friendly confines of Bud Walton Arena, where they’ve amassed a 16–1 home record this season. LSU’s elite defense could test that, though the Tigers have stumbled lately in SEC play.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

