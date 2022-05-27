Celtics Go for NBA Finals Berth vs. Heat

In fitting fashion, the Warriors cruised back into the NBA Finals behind the team’s missing piece from the last few seasons: Klay Thompson. The Celtics have a chance to join the Dubs in pursuit of the Larry O’Brien Trophy tonight if they can close out the Heat.

Also on tap to get Memorial Day weekend started: NCAA tournament action in softball and lacrosse, plus Game 6 of what has been a highly entertaining series between the Avalanche and Blues.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics are on the brink of the Finals after grinding out a Game 5 win that was far from pretty. But with both teams severely banged up, wins don’t necessarily need to be pretty this time of year. It’s survive-and-advance time, and the Heat need a win tonight to avoid saying, “One, two, three … Cancun!” To do that, they’ll need to find a way to make shots after scoring 82 and 80 points in their last two games, tallies that haven’t regularly won NBA teams playoff games since the early 2000s. Will we get a Game 7 in a series that hasn’t produced much drama yet? Or will the Celtics lock up a trip to the Finals tonight in front of their home fans?

8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Women’s lacrosse: Northwestern vs. North Carolina | Women’s college lacrosse’s Final Four is here, with four perennial powers in Northwestern, UNC, Boston College and Maryland left standing. I’m most intrigued by this matchup, which pits the No. 1 overall seed in North Carolina against a high-scoring Northwestern team fresh off a dominant 15–4 win over Syracuse. 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPNNews, watch on fuboTV

• College softball: UCF at Oklahoma | It’s always fun to watch history, and this Oklahoma team is making plenty of it. The Sooners are a ridiculous 52–2 on the season, outscored its regional opponents 37–2 and feature the sport’s all-time leader in career home runs in Jocelyn Alo. They kick off their super regional run today against UCF. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels | The Angels’ strong start to the season has been keyed by a pitching staff that has outperformed expectations, currently leading baseball in batting average against and in the top 10 of most other categories. Can that staff silence the bats of the Blue Jays, which feature some of MLB’s top sluggers? 9:38 p.m. ET, Apple TV+

HIDDEN GEM:

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues

The Blues’ resilience was on full display in Game 5, when St. Louis rallied from three goals down, then sent the contest to overtime with a last-minute goal before winning it in overtime. Blowing such a golden opportunity to clinch a series has to eat at the Avs, but few will remember that collapse if Colorado wraps up this series in six. But with newfound life after escaping the jaws of defeat Wednesday, do the Blues have a chance at flipping this series on its head to set up a Game 7?

8 p.m. ET, TNT

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.