Can the Heat Go Up 3–1?

Plus, the Panthers look to avoid elimination.

Happy Monday!

After a weekend that featured a thrilling end at the PGA Championship and plenty more playoff basketball and hockey, we roll on into the last full week of May. Tonight’s headliner: Game 4 between the Heat and Celtics, as Miami goes for a 3–1 lead and Boston pushes to even things at two games apiece. Plus, the Lightning can move one step closer to another Stanley Cup.

MUST WATCH:

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

This series has been very physical, leaving several players (including Jimmy Butler) questionable for Game 4 as a result of bumps and bruises sustained in the first three games. The Heat survived late into Game 3 without their star behind a monstrous performance from Bam Adebayo, but Butler’s impact throughout these playoffs has been huge, and any amount of time without him would be a huge blow to the Heat’s chances of winning this series. Boston needs a win tonight to avoid losing two straight at home and being pushed to the brink of elimination before the series heads back to Miami for Game 5.

8:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning | The Lightning go for the sweep tonight in Tampa and have now won five straight postseason games since facing elimination in the first round against the Maple Leafs. The Panthers have been outscored 6–0 in the third period in this series, a big reason why the team with the best regular-season record in the NHL now needs a miracle to advance. We’ll see if this Panthers team has a little fight left in it or if the Lightning will cruise into the conference finals. 7 p.m. ET, TNT

• Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues | Ville Husso is back in goal for the Blues after an injury to Jordan Binnington, and St. Louis will need some heroics from their goalkeeper if they want to keep up with this dynamic Avs team. The Blues have looked like a worthy threat to the Stanley Cup favorites, but have to win today to avoid going down 3–1 in this series. 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces | The high-scoring Aces are 4–0 at home to start the Becky Hammon era, including a dominant 100–80 win over Phoenix over the weekend that pushed their record to a league-best 6–1. Will that continue tonight against a Sparks team that has lost four straight games, even though three of those losses have come by three or fewer points? 10 p.m. ET, Facebook

HIDDEN GEM:

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

The Mets keep rolling, even as injuries pile up for their stars. As SI’s Emma Baccellieri writes, the fact that New York is still playing like one of the best teams in the National League despite half its starting rotation currently sitting on the IL feels like a sign that the Mets might not be cursed after all. But as New York waits to get healthy, anything they can do to keep pace is a huge win, and finding ways to win a series like the one against the Giants this week would be a nice step as May winds down.

9:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area/SNY, watch on fuboTV

