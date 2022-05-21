After a Blowout Loss in Miami, the Heat Look to Respond in Boston

After getting blown out in Game 2, the Heat need a response tonight in Boston. But the Celtics are back healthy after missing contributors for their series-opening loss. In the NHL, St. Louis will have a chance to grab control of its series against Colorado with a win on home ice. There are also a few great MLB matchups on the slate today, plus the Preakness Stakes and the third round of the PGA Championship. And one event that should definitely be on your radar is the women’s Champions League final.

MUST WATCH:

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports

Games 1 and 2 of this series couldn’t have been more different. The Heat used a strong third quarter to pull away from the Celtics in Game 1. The Celtics jumped out to a strong start in Game 2 and cruised to an easy win with Al Horford and Marcus Smart back in the mix. After Boston stole home court advantage in Miami, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will have to make some adjustments to get someone else other than Jimmy Butler going offensively.

8:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• PGA Championship: Third Round | A great second round from Justin Thomas put the 29-year-old in the mix along with leader Will Zalatoris. 8 a.m. ET, ESPN+, 9 a.m. ET, ESPN, 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees | The Yankees are 7–0 this season when Luis Severino starts. He’ll do so today against Johnny Cueto and the White Sox. 1 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

• Preakness Stakes | Even without Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, the Preakness should be a fun watch. Simplification is the favorite. 4 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants | The Giants were the best team in baseball during the 2021 regular season but are now playing catchup in the NL West despite another good start to the season. They’ll have to beat Joe Musgrove today to make up ground in the division. 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, watch on fuboTV

• Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues | After cruising to a series win in the first round, the Avs are finding it much tougher against the Blues. St. Louis can take a 2–1 lead with a win on home ice. 8 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM:

UEFA Women’s Champions League final: Barcelona vs. Lyon

Eric Alonso/Getty Images

To set up this huge match, I’ll defer to SI’s Andrew Gastelum, who wrote a great Daily Cover story on the development of Barcelona Femení:

“As the most dominant soccer team anywhere in the world, Barcelona Femení is staring down a second straight UEFA Women’s Champions League title. Waiting in Saturday’s final in Turin, Italy, will be the original European women’s soccer dynasty: French power Lyon. It will be what Barça Femení manager Jonatan Giráldez calls ‘the perfect game in the perfect moment.’”

1 p.m. ET, DAZN/Youtube

