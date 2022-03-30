Heat, Celtics Push For Top Spot in the East

We’re less than two weeks away from the NBA play-in tournament officially getting underway, which makes huge nights like this one feel even bigger. We’ve got a battle for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, two of the best teams in the West facing off and teams fighting to stay out of those play-in tournaments.

Also on tonight’s docket: A chance to see the USMNT lock up its spot in the 2022 World Cup.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

The race for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is still wide open in the regular season’s final days, and tonight’s showdown at the Garden in Boston will go a long way in deciding who gets home court advantage. The Celtics have been perhaps the league’s best team of late, winning a ridiculous 22 of their last 26 games to vault from a disappointment squad to contender. The Heat, meanwhile, saw tempers flare last week between Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem in the midst of a four-game losing streak that has jeopardized their spot at the top of the conference.

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers | Cleveland’s hopes of staying out of the play-in tournament took a hit when star rookie Evan Mobley rolled his ankle Monday night, an injury that could sideline him temporarily amid the Cavs’ playoff push. They’ll host a hot Mavs team tonight. 7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southwest/Ohio, watch on fuboTV

• Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors | The Warriors are limping into the playoffs, losers of three straight and six of seven with Stephen Curry sidelined and other key pieces in and out of the lineup with injuries. The Suns, on the other hand, haven’t let up, winning eight straight to help finish out a dominant regular season. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken | Jack Eichel and the Knights have won two straight after losing seven of nine to hang onto a playoff spot in the highly competitive Western Conference race. But as the last team currently in the playoffs should the season end today, Vegas needs to take advantage against a Seattle team near the bottom of the standings. 10 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM:

World Cup Qualifying: U.S. at Costa Rica

The USMNT has all but locked up its spot in the World Cup after a huge 5–1 win over Panama, needing only to avoid losing a +10 goal differential in Costa Rica on the qualifying window’s final matchday. Assuming they avoid that disaster, this match should feel like a celebration, as a team that has dealt with significant ups and downs over the last several years looks to have turned a corner behind its leader, Christian Pulisic.

9:05 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, Universo, Paramount Plus, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.