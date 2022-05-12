Heat, Suns Look for Conference Finals Spots in Game 6

Plus, a spot in next year’s Champions League is on the line between Arsenal and Tottenham.

Another day, another thriller between the Bucks and Celtics. ESPN’s win probability gave the Bucks just a 1.9% chance of winning with about eight minutes to play, but they stormed back behind heroic defensive plays by Jrue Holiday for an incredible Game 5 victory.

We can only hope tonight’s two playoff games bring similarly incredible finishes as the Heat and Suns look to close out their respective series and advance to the conference finals. Plus, there’s a battle for the all-important fourth spot in the Premier League and plenty more NHL playoff action.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday’s Game 5 win was vintage Miami Heat basketball. Seven players scored in double figures, with none of them tallying more than 23 points. The Heat dominated the glass, winning the battle of the boards by 10. And, perhaps most importantly, Miami locked down on defense, holding the Sixers to just 85 points and allowing Joel Embiid and James Harden to score just 31 combined points.

So what should we expect from Game 6? It’s possible that the Heat have cracked the code on guarding Harden and Embiid, but a team with the star power Philly has is never out of a series. Will this one go to a Game 7?

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins | If you subscribe to the saying that a series doesn’t really start until a team loses at home, then this series has yet to truly begin. Of course, after five games of protecting home ice, the first team to lose at home will be eliminated. Can Boston avoid that fate tonight after being thoroughly outplayed in Tuesday’s Game 5? 7 p.m. ET, TNT

• Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning | Toronto gets two cracks at eliminating the two-time defending Stanley Cup winners and finally getting over the hump in the first round after a thrilling 4–3 victory in Game 5. The catalyst? None other than Auston Matthews, who scored his third goal of the series late in the third period to give the Leafs an edge they would not relinquish. 7:30 p.m. ET, TBS

• Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks | The top-seeded Suns restored order in this series in the second half of Game 5, outscoring the Mavs by 27 to win in dominant fashion and take a 3–2 series lead. Phoenix, which struggled shooting the ball in Games 3 and 4, won it with defense, limiting Dallas to just 80 points and forcing 16 turnovers. Does Luka Dončić have another trick up his sleeve to force a Game 7? 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur

The North London derby always feels important, but this one has extra meaning. The fourth and final spot to qualify for next season’s Champions League from the Premier League is up for grabs. Arsenal could lock up that spot today with a win on the road. Even a draw would position the Gunners well, considering Arsenal’s current four-point edge in the table. But Tottenham is coming off an impressive road draw at Anfield against Liverpool, so it won’t be easy for Arsenal to lock up a trip to Europe’s top men’s club competition in five years.

2:45 p.m. ET, USA/Universo, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.