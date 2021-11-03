LaMelo Ball vs. Steph Curry Could Be the Most Exciting Matchup of the NBA Season So Far

The Braves completed their unthinkable run to a World Series title in predictable fashion, considering the way their season was resurrected midseason. Houston’s team may be called the Astros, but it was the Braves’ Jorge Soler who put a ball into orbit last night in the defining moment of Game 6. (Sorry, I just needed to get that joke out of my system.)

Tom Verducci’s story this morning best encapsulates Atlanta’s run for the ages.

With baseball season officially in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to dive deeper into hoops. The NBA is off and rolling (more on that below), while college basketball is less than a week away. (My colleague Molly Geary and I ranked all 358 men’s Division I teams.) Add in the final month of college football’s regular season and the second half of the NFL season, and we still have plenty to go to every night.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors

Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports

The Hornets are, as SI’s Chris Mannix put it, “the NBA’s most exciting team.” LaMelo Ball’s improvement has helped him blossom into one of the league’s best young players, while Miles Bridges’s emergence into a high-level wing scorer has catapulted the Hornets to a 5–3 start. There’s real optimism that this high-flying Hornets group could make noise come playoff time.

Meanwhile, the Warriors’ 5–1 start has to be encouraging, especially with Klay Thompson’s injury keeping him out until 2022. And it hasn’t just been about Steph Curry: As SI’s Howard Beck noted last week, Jordan Poole and Damion Lee’s breakouts have given this offense a new dimension. This should be a fun one.

10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers | The Bulls have lived up to the preseason hype so far and are a top-5 team in the league in Rohan Nadkarni’s power rankings. But the Sixers have won three straight and seem to be navigating the Ben Simmons situation well, at least on the court. 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Chicago/Philadelphia, watch on fuboTV

| The Bulls have lived up to the preseason hype so far and are a top-5 team in the league in Rohan Nadkarni’s power rankings. But the Sixers have won three straight and seem to be navigating the Ben Simmons situation well, at least on the court. Ajax at Dortmund | Ajax has been incredibly impressive in the Champions League, including a 4–0 win over Dortmund in October that the Dutch side thoroughly dominated. Even a draw for Ajax would set them up extremely well to win Group C. 4 p.m. ET, TUDN/Paramount+, watch on fuboTV

| Ajax has been incredibly impressive in the Champions League, including a 4–0 win over Dortmund in October that the Dutch side thoroughly dominated. Even a draw for Ajax would set them up extremely well to win Group C. Atlético Madrid at Liverpool | Liverpool has clear flaws, but Mohamed Salah’s penchant for scoring big goals has them atop Group B. The previous matchup between these two sides was highly entertaining, with none other than Salah converting from the spot. 4 p.m. ET, Paramount+

| Liverpool has clear flaws, but Mohamed Salah’s penchant for scoring big goals has them atop Group B. The previous matchup between these two sides was highly entertaining, with none other than Salah converting from the spot. College Football: Central Michigan at Western Michigan | This battle of Michigan directional schools should have plenty of offense: WMU hung 64 on Kent State and 44 on Pitt earlier this season, while CMU just lost a 39–38 barnburner to Northern Illinois. 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

| This battle of Michigan directional schools should have plenty of offense: WMU hung 64 on Kent State and 44 on Pitt earlier this season, while CMU just lost a 39–38 barnburner to Northern Illinois. St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings | The Blues’ special-teams strength has propelled them to a 6-1-0 start, but a trip to L.A. to take on Anze Kopitar’s Kings may prove tricky. 10 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM

College Football: Northern Illinois at Kent State

This could prove to be a preview of the MAC’s championship game in early December, with each team leading their respective divisions entering the season’s final month. NIU has started unbeaten in the MAC thanks to Michigan State transfer QB Rocky Lombardi, a good running game and plenty of success in close games: All four MAC games they’ve won have been by one score. Meanwhile, Kent State lost three games against Power 5 teams early in the season but is well coached and a tough out in the MAC.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

