Illinois, Purdue Face Off as Big Ten Title Race Heats Up

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: Illinois at Purdue

The first meeting of the year between these two Big Ten clubs was a classic, going to double OT before Purdue eventually outlasted the scrappy Illini in Champaign. Now, the teams complete their season series in a game with massive Big Ten title implications. Illinois is the only team in the Big Ten with two losses, but Purdue and a pack of others have three. If the Illini can somehow win on the road at Mackey Arena, they’ll be in the driver’s seat for the Big Ten’s regular-season crown. Purdue’s conference title hopes, and perhaps their hopes of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, ride on winning this game.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Men’s CBB: Auburn at Arkansas | The No. 1 Tigers got quite the scare Saturday from lowly Georgia. Now, they hit the road to take on a red-hot Arkansas team that has won eight straight. Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville will be rocking. Can the Tigers stay unbeaten in conference play? 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins | A pair of Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls get back from the All-Star break with a showdown in Boston. Remarkably, it’s the first meeting of the season for these two traditional powers. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Phoenix Suns at Philadelphia 76ers | Phoenix survived a late flurry from the Bulls last night behind 38 points from Devin Booker to earn yet another big win over an elite team. Now, the Suns wrap up a cross-country road trip against Joel Embiid and the Sixers, who are right in the mix at the top of a very crowded Eastern Conference race. 7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports AZ/NBC Sports Philadelphia, watch on fuboTV

• 2022 Olympics: Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing | Last night at the Olympics was headlined by American Nathan Chen’s record-breaking performance in the men’s figure skating short program. Tonight, we hit the slopes for skiing and snowboarding events. 8 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets

On a scale of 1–10, SI’s Howard Beck put his level of panic about the Nets right now at … an 11! Things are dire in Brooklyn, as the Nets are now on an eight-game losing streak and have fallen into seventh place in the East. While we wait to see whether the Nets will make any major moves around the trade deadline (or just after in the buyout market), Brooklyn will try to snap its losing skid tonight against a Celtics team that could also be active at the deadline.

7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

