Indiana, Wyoming Kick Off Men’s NCAA tournament

Plus, Manchester United and Atlético Madrid face off for a spot in the UCL quarterfinals.

Sixty for Karl-Anthony Towns. Forty seven for Steph Curry. Forty six for Trae Young.

All those performances made for one of the more electric nights in the NBA this season. And with Devin Booker taking the floor tonight, who knows whether we’ll get another monster performance from one of the NBA’s biggest stars.

But tonight, we focus back on college hoops as the men’s NCAA tournament gets underway officially. It starts with the First Four in Dayton, with two games each of the next two days before the first round begins Thursday.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 12 Wyoming

This is the perfect type of game to headline the First Four at the NCAA tournament. On one side is one of college hoops’ most storied programs, back in the Big Dance for the first time since 2016 under new coach Mike Woodson. On the other: a mid-major in Wyoming that came out of nowhere to go dancing in coach Jeff Linder’s second year. Both teams like to play through the post with big men Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana) and Graham Ike (Wyoming).

9:10 p.m. ET, TruTV

LINEUP

• Champions League: Ajax vs. Benfica | The first leg between these two sides was a thriller, with Ukrainian national Roman Yaremchuk leveling things at 2 goals apiece with a header and then celebrating with the Ukrainian coat of arms. What does the second leg have in store? 4 p.m. ET, Paramount+/Golavision, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: No. 16 Texas A&M-CC vs. No. 16 Texas Southern | This battle of 16 seeds officially gets this year’s men’s NCAA tournament underway. The winner extends its season for another few days and gets a crack at No. 1 Kansas on Thursday. 6:40 p.m. ET, TruTV

• Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans | The Pelicans have shown signs of life even without Zion Williamson since adding CJ McCollum to the mix at last month’s trade deadline. Tonight’s a different type of test, though, against the NBA’s best team, which has opened up a 7.5 game lead in the Western Conference. 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators | Nashville defenseman Roman Josi has tallied a pair of four-point games in his last five appearances, including two goals and two assists last time out against the Wild. Can he continue his hot streak against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins? 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM

Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Manchester United

Two big-time clubs matching up with a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals on the line? Sign me up.

The first leg of this one ended knotted at 1-all, as Atlético couldn’t hold onto an early lead in Madrid. Now, they’ll have to find a way past United at Old Trafford, where Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored multiple key goals during this UCL run. United is seeking just its second trip to the quarterfinals of the tournament in the past decade.

4 p.m. ET, Paramount+/Univision, watch on fuboTV

