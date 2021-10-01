Maryland, Tagovailoa Get Biggest Test vs. Iowa

Urban Meyer nearly broke down after yet another loss, Diana Taurasi reminded us that age is just a number and the Red Sox found a way to lose two of three to the Orioles.

Got all that? That’s your Thursday night in a nutshell. All right, let’s head into the weekend right with some big-time college football and the third-to-last day of MLB’s regular season. Plus, Bryson DeChambeau is going to hit some golf balls really, really far.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

College Football: Iowa at Maryland

Tonight is the true litmus test for a Maryland program that has clearly made strides in the third year of the Mike Locksley era. The Terrapins have passed every test so far this season, looking improved on defense and explosive on offense thanks to the presence of star QB Taulia Tagovailoa. That said, Iowa is a different beast, a top-5 team with a ferocious defense and legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations. The Hawkeyes’ offense has struggled at times due to the uneven play of quarterback Spencer Petras, but the unit will likely need to put up points to keep up with the Maryland offense. College Park should be electric tonight, we’ll see whether that’s enough to spark the Terps into a program-defining upset.

8 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

College Football: BYU at Utah State

After a disastrous 2020 season that led to the firing of coach Gary Andersen, Utah State has bounced back in Blake Anderson’s first season with a 3–1 start. Tonight’s test will be the toughest yet, as a ranked BYU team comes to Logan. Even without now Jets QB Zach Wilson or ’20 offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, the Cougars already have three wins against Pac-12 opponents with two more Pac-12 matchups on the schedule. If they keep winning and the chaos throughout college football continues, there may be a path to a major bowl game.

9 p.m. ET, CBSSN, watch on fuboTV

