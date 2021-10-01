October 1, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Maryland, Tagovailoa Get Biggest Test vs. Iowa

Plus, the wild-card race stays wacky and DeChambeau goes for a long drive title.
Author:

Urban Meyer nearly broke down after yet another loss, Diana Taurasi reminded us that age is just a number and the Red Sox found a way to lose two of three to the Orioles.

Got all that? That’s your Thursday night in a nutshell. All right, let’s head into the weekend right with some big-time college football and the third-to-last day of MLB’s regular season. Plus, Bryson DeChambeau is going to hit some golf balls really, really far.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

College Football: Iowa at Maryland

taulia-tagovailoa

Tonight is the true litmus test for a Maryland program that has clearly made strides in the third year of the Mike Locksley era. The Terrapins have passed every test so far this season, looking improved on defense and explosive on offense thanks to the presence of star QB Taulia Tagovailoa. That said, Iowa is a different beast, a top-5 team with a ferocious defense and legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations. The Hawkeyes’ offense has struggled at times due to the uneven play of quarterback Spencer Petras, but the unit will likely need to put up points to keep up with the Maryland offense. College Park should be electric tonight, we’ll see whether that’s enough to spark the Terps into a program-defining upset.

8 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

  • Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays | The Orioles successfully played spoiler against the Red Sox and had some fun on Twitter in the process. Can they do the same on the road in Toronto in their final series of the year? 7:07 p.m. ET, Sportsnet-1/MASN2, watch on fuboTV
  • Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners | Somehow, even with their negative run differential, the Mariners control their own destiny to make the playoffs entering the season’s final weekend. If they can keep up the magic for one more series, it would complete perhaps the most improbable story of the season. 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports NW/Bally Sports West, watch on fuboTV
  • Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals | The Red Sox haven’t earned a playoff spot after losing two of three to the lowly Orioles, but the door is still wide open to sneak in if they can win at least two of three against the Nationals. 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN/NESN, watch on fuboTV
  • College Football: Houston at Tulsa | Tulsa has played much better football since a disastrous season-opening loss to UC Davis, playing tight games with Oklahoma State and Ohio State before knocking off Arkansas State. There’s a reason they are favored over a 3–1 Houston team in this one. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
  • Professional Long Drivers of America World Championships | Bryson DeChambeau has proven that his long drive aspirations are no sideshow, advancing to the finals of the world championships in Las Vegas. Can he win it all? 6:45 p.m. ET, YouTube

HIDDEN GEM

College Football: BYU at Utah State

After a disastrous 2020 season that led to the firing of coach Gary Andersen, Utah State has bounced back in Blake Anderson’s first season with a 3–1 start. Tonight’s test will be the toughest yet, as a ranked BYU team comes to Logan. Even without now Jets QB Zach Wilson or ’20 offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, the Cougars already have three wins against Pac-12 opponents with two more Pac-12 matchups on the schedule. If they keep winning and the chaos throughout college football continues, there may be a path to a major bowl game.

 9 p.m. ET, CBSSN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

