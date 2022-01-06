Johnny Davis, Keegan Murray Face Off As Wisconsin Takes on Iowa

Plus, Kim Mulkey and Dawn Staley coach against each other in the SEC for the first time.

Even without Thursday Night Football on the docket, it still should be a fun night in sports. We’ve got a trio of great college basketball games, including two of men’s hoops’ biggest stars and two of women’s hoops’ best coaches in action. Plus, there are high-profile Serie A showdowns, a battle near the top of the NHL standings and the first PGA Tour event of 2022.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: Iowa at Wisconsin

If you didn’t know Johnny Davis’s name before Monday night, you probably do now. The Wisconsin sophomore inserted himself into the National Player of the Year conversation with an epic 37-point, 14-rebound performance on the road at Purdue in an upset victory for the No. 23 Badgers. Now, he’ll face off with another Big Ten star in Keegan Murray, who has kept Iowa competitive in 2021–22 thanks to a sophomore explosion that has Murray leading the nation in scoring. It’s a battle of two hot NBA draft prospects, two college stars and two teams jockeying for position in the Big Ten.

9 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Men’s CBB: Loyola Chicago vs. San Francisco | Thrown together on less than 72 hours’ notice, arguably two of the best mid-majors in men’s college basketball will face off on a neutral court in Salt Lake City this afternoon. This could serve as good scouting for your bracket come March. 2 p.m. ET, WCCSports.com

• PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions First Round | The first stop on the PGA Tour in 2022 is at ​​Kapalua in Maui, Hawai'i, where many of the biggest names in men’s golf will square off in the no-cut event. With a field made up of tournament winners from the previous season, it should be a competitive affair. 2:15 p.m. ET, ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel, watch on fuboTV

• Calgary Flames at Tampa Bay Lightning | Calgary has been a fascinating team this season; mediocre at home, but remarkably good on the road. Can that road warrior mindset carry them past the Lightning, who, after a slow start, have reestablished themselves as the best team in the sport? 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Women’s CBB: South Carolina at LSU | Kim Mulkey gets her first crack at Dawn Staley and South Carolina in Baton Rouge, where the No. 13 Tigers have exceeded expectations in Year 1 under the former Baylor coach. The Gamecocks are still trying to bounce back from last week’s surprising loss at Missouri but still sit at No. 1 in the AP poll this week. 8 p.m. ET, SECN+

• Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns | The Clippers continue to toil around .500. With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sidelined, simply staying in the hunt seems like enough. But this undermanned Clips team will get tested today by Devin Booker and the Suns, who continue to push for the top spot in the West. 10 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM

Napoli at Juventus

It’s a big day in Serie A, with multiple high-profile matchups between the league’s biggest clubs. This one between Juventus and Napoli should be a lot of fun. Juve is coming off an undefeated December, and they’ll need to maintain that strong form to keep up with Inter and AC Milan at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Napoli sits in third, just three points behind AC Milan in second. Matches like this one can decide European competition spots and league championships— tune in.

2:45 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

