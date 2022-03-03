The Ja Morant Show Heads to Boston

James Harden continues to look pretty good in a Sixers jersey, and his budding partnership with Joel Embiid has the potential to be one of the most fun things to watch in the NBA season down the stretch. Between Harden’s hooping in the NBA and buzzer-beaters to start conference tournament play in college hoops, Wednesday was a fun day to be a basketball fan.

Tonight, we get a look at perhaps the NBA’s most exciting player, plus a pair of Big Ten games with significant implications with 10 days to go until Selection Sunday.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics

We can’t stop watching Ja Morant ball out.

The third-year guard is cooking defenders and setting social media engagement records in the process, becoming one of the game’s premier stars and lifting the Grizzlies to contender status in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Celtics are surging into the mix at the top of a wild Eastern Conference race, as the addition of Derrick White has poured gasoline on an already red-hot team in Boston. Can Jayson Tatum outduel Ja and lead the Celtics to a big victory in Beantown?

7:30 p.m. ET, TNT, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Men’s college basketball: Michigan State at Ohio State | Neither of these teams is trending up as we enter March. No. 23 Ohio State is coming off two losses to bottom-four teams in the Big Ten, including a bad loss to Nebraska on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Michigan State has now lost six of eight to spoil a great start to the season. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning | Sidney Crosby vs. the two-time defending champs? Sign me up for this one. Pittsburgh is just two points behind the second-place Lightning in the very crowded Eastern Conference playoff race, so this one has significant stakes. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks | The Mavs have gotten the better of Stephen Curry and the Warriors in two of the teams’ three meetings so far this season. Can Luka Dončić lead Dallas to a season series win over the No. 2 team in the Western Conference? 8:30 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, watch on fuboTV

• Boston Bruins at Vegas Golden Knights | Jack Eichel finally getting on the ice for the Golden Knights hasn’t given Vegas the lift some had hoped. The Knights have lost four of six since his debut midway through last month. Still, adding someone with the star power of Eichel gives the Knights a chance to explode in the playoffs … if they can get there. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: Iowa at Michigan

Former longtime St. Joe’s head coach Phil Martelli is leading the Michigan program to close out the regular season with Juwan Howard suspended for his actions in a post-game brawl against Wisconsin two weeks ago. Martelli, who won more than 400 games and once ascended to No. 1 in the AP Poll in his time at St. Joe’s, is about as qualified an acting head coach as there is. That’s good news for a Michigan team that is squarely on the bubble in its push for a spot in the NCAA tournament. A win today over a talented No. 24 Iowa team would go a long way towards punching the Wolverines’ ticket to the Big Dance.

9 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

