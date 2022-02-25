James Harden Makes Sixers Debut vs. Timberwolves

Happy Friday!

One of the NBA’s biggest stars will make his first appearance with his new team tonight to get this weekend started. Add in a huge upcoming slate in both men’s and women’s college hoops this weekend (including the return of Paige Bueckers), and it’s a great weekend to be a basketball fan.

Here’s what’s on the docket tonight.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

James Harden is ready to make his Sixers debut, and he’ll do it tonight for a Philadelphia team making a push for a top spot in the Eastern Conference. As SI’s Michael Pina wrote when the Sixers acquired Harden, the idea of meshing two incredibly self-sufficient shot creators is simultaneously incredibly exciting and also rather challenging, and there will no doubt be kinks to work out.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is coming off an impressive win over the Grizzlies last night to start the season’s stretch run.

8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports MN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Women’s CBB: St. John’s at UConn | Bueckers is back! The UConn star who won National Player of the Year honors a season ago makes her return to the floor tonight after missing more than two months following knee surgery. A healthy Bueckers gives the Huskies a real chance to compete for a national title. 7 p.m. ET, SNY, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers | Another battle for Los Angeles tips off tonight between these two middling clubs. And while there seems to be more talk these days about LeBron’s relationship with Rob Pelinka than there is about the Lakers’ on-court issues, both these teams are still fighting for playoff spots. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks | This SoCal rivalry has relatively significant stakes as both teams look to position themselves for the playoffs. While the Ducks may be in a rebuild, they surprisingly look like they could make a push in the season’s final two months. The Kings are in position for their first playoff berth in four years. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s college basketball: Indiana at Maryland

This battle of top-15 teams is about as big as it gets in Big Ten women’s hoops. The race for the conference title is on, and each team needs a win and some help from No. 21 Iowa this weekend against league-leading No. 6 Michigan to stay alive in that push. Still, regardless of whether either of these clubs can snatch the conference crown, it should be a highly entertaining battle between two experienced and talented teams. No. 13 Maryland has played quite the gantlet of a schedule lately, facing ranked foes Iowa, No. 17 Ohio State and Michigan in back-to-back-to-back games before this showdown with No. 10 Indiana tonight in College Park.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

