Mike White Looks to Continue the Magic in Indy Against Colts

Well, unfortunately last night’s Steph-LaMelo showdown didn’t live up to the hype (unless you’re a HUGE Jordan Poole fan). The Warriors cruised in the second half, and both Curry and Ball had quiet days by their standards.

The good news: There’s plenty more fun NBA matchups ahead of us, as well as the start of a football weekend. Who doesn’t want to watch the second act of the Mike White show?

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts

Kareem Elgazzar/USA TODAY Network

In a Week 8 that saw several backup QBs put on heroic performances for their teams, Mike White’s game for the Jets rose above the rest. White threw for more than 400 yards, dicing up the Bengals’ defense to lead New York to a stunning win over Cincinnati.

Does White have more magic in him? Or will he become a one-hit wonder? We’ll find that out tonight in Indianapolis against a Colts team that, quite honestly, has been one of the hardest teams in the league to figure out. At times, the Jonathan Taylor– and Carson Wentz–led offense has looked dynamic. At others, they’ve been plagued with miscues on both sides of the ball, which is why they sit 3–5. It’s a must-win for Indy if it wants to keep the playoffs within its grasp.

8:20 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks | They do it quietly, but the Jazz are once again perhaps the league’s best regular-season team. A trip to Atlanta to see Trae Young’s Hawks might be challenging, though. 7:30 p.m. ET, AT&T SportsNet/Bally Sports Southeast, watch on fuboTV

| They do it quietly, but the Jazz are once again perhaps the league’s best regular-season team. A trip to Atlanta to see Trae Young’s Hawks might be challenging, though. Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns | This is your weekly reminder to watch Jalen Green. He poured in 24 points on 15 shots against the Lakers last time out. Let’s see how he deals with being guarded by Mikal Bridges tonight. 1 0 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| This is your weekly reminder to watch Jalen Green. He poured in 24 points on 15 shots against the Lakers last time out. Let’s see how he deals with being guarded by Mikal Bridges tonight. 1 Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers | The Panthers’ undefeated season came to an end last time with a shootout loss against the Bruins, but there’s a reason this team sits second in SI’s latest NHL power rankings. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

| The Panthers’ undefeated season came to an end last time with a shootout loss against the Bruins, but there’s a reason this team sits second in SI’s latest NHL power rankings. Women’s College Volleyball: Nebraska at Illinois | Here’s a battle of ranked teams, including the top-10 Huskers. Nebraska is looking to bounce back from consecutive losses and keep pace in the Big Ten title hunt. 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

College Football: Georgia State at Louisiana

Tonight’s Sun Belt action gives you a chance to watch Louisiana head coach Billy Napier’s Ragin’ Cajuns. Napier is a name that has come up repeatedly in high-profile coaching searches across the country and for good reason: He has worked under Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney and is 28–5 in his last three seasons as a head coach. So while Napier’s name gets brought up in conversations about openings at LSU and elsewhere, he currently has a pretty special thing going at Louisiana, which hasn’t lost since its season opener at Texas. Veteran QB Levi Lewis is pretty fun to watch, too.

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Regional restrictions may apply.