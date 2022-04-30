Taylor-Serrano at MSG Should be a Classic

Plus, a day full of women’s soccer on both sides of the Atlantic.

No NBA playoffs? No problem.

There’s a loaded sports slate today, headlined by a huge boxing match at Madison Square Garden. In Europe, soccer powers are battling for spots in the women’s Champions League final and the NWSL continues its opening weekend in the U.S. Plus, the NFL draft wraps up and we have a competitive NL East matchup.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

A women’s boxing match is headlining a card at Madison Square Garden for the first time tonight. And SI’s Chris Mannix has high hopes that it should be a classic. He sums it all up well: “… Taylor-Serrano—a 50-50 fight according to most experts—will be an event, a where-were-you-when moment beamed into televisions, smartphones and laptops globally. It will inspire women already in boxing and motivate others to jump into it. It’s women’s boxing’s first true super fight. It won’t be its last.”

The main card begins at 7:15 p.m. ET, but Taylor and Serrano are projected to do their ring walks around 10:15 p.m. ET, depending on how long the undercard bouts take.

7:15 p.m. ET, DAZN

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• 2022 NFL draft: Fourth through seventh rounds | The NFL’s major offseason event wraps up today with the conclusion of the draft. There are always a few contributors that pop up in the later rounds. 12 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN/NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s Champions League: Barcelona at Wolfsburg | When these two teams met at Camp Nou earlier this month in front of a world-record crowd of 91,648, Barcelona thrashed the German club 5–1. They matchup in this second leg with a spot in the final on the line. 12 p.m. ET, DAZN

• Women’s Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais at Paris Saint-Germain | The two teams atop the top women’s division in France will go head-to-head in a high-stakes match to reach the Champions League final. Lyon is historically the most successful club in this tournament, with seven titles. But it takes just a one-goal lead into this second leg. Lyon features two U.S. women’s national team stars in Catarina Macario and Lindsey Horan. 3 p.m. ET, DAZN

• Kansas City Current at Portland Thorns | NWSL’s opening weekend continues with the top team in the league last regular season hosting the last-place club. 6 p.m. ET, Twitch

• Racing Louisville FC at Chicago Red Stars | The NWSL nightcap features the Chicago Red Stars, last season’s runner up in the NWSL playoffs. They’ll welcome Racing Louisville FC, which is looking to improve on a ninth-place finish in its second season in the league. 8 p.m. ET, Paramount Plus

HIDDEN GEM:

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

Big bats vs. big arms. The Phillies feature some of the National League’s most fearsome power hitters in Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, but their lineup hasn’t yet translated to wins. The Mets, on the other hand, went all-in on building a dynamic starting rotation and have been one of the best teams in baseball to start the season.

7:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, watch on fuboTV

