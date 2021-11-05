Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    Confident Knicks Clash With Defending Champs

    Plus, two of the NBA’s top rookies face off and Pac-12 after dark on a Friday night.
    Author:

    Instead of the Mike White Show, we got the Josh Johnson experience (and were introduced to his LinkedIn page) on Thursday Night Football. But tonight, the NBA has my attention. Excitement about the 5–3 Knicks could continue to rise depending on how they fare against the defending champion Bucks. Plus, two of the NBA’s top rookies are going head-to-head. If you can’t ignore football for the night, some Pac-12 action after dark is worth staying up for.

    Here’s what I’m watching today.

    MUST WATCH

    New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks

    kemba-walker

    Games like this, a primetime road test against the defending champs, are a great chance to see whether the Knicks are for real. As SI’s Chris Herring broke down last week, New York appears on track to build on last year’s success thanks to a new, more dynamic offense featuring the strengths of new signees Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker. And while it’s early, there may be some signs that Milwaukee is dealing with a championship hangover of sorts after a 4–4 start. The Bucks did bounce back well from three straight losses with a 117–89 drubbing of the lowly Pistons on Tuesday.

    7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

    READ MORE:

    LINEUP

    • Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors | As SI’s Jeremy Woo wrote this week, Evan Mobley’s unique skill set is already turning heads around the league and has helped the Cavs get off to a solid start. He’ll face another one of the league’s top rookies in Scottie Barnes tonight. 7:30 p.m. ET, Bally Sports OH/Sportsnet, watch on fuboTV
    • College Football: Virginia Tech at Boston College | Justin Fuente’s seat is hot in Blacksburg in the midst of a disappointing 4–4 season, while Boston College’s offense has struggled in recent weeks. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV
    • New York Rangers at Edmonton Oilers | The Oilers are clearly exceeding expectations so far, thanks in no small part to the play of Leon Draisaitl, who currently leads the league in points with 20 in just nine games. Will that continue tonight against the Rangers? 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
    • Borussia Mönchengladbach at Mainz | Gladbach seems to be finding its footing, coming off a league win over Bochum last time out and a 5–0 win over Bayern in the DFB Pokal last week. But Mainz has won two straight league matches and is knocking on the door of the top four in the Bundesliga. 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

    HIDDEN GEM

    College Football: Utah at Stanford

    Pac-12 after dark? Yeah, Pac-12 after dark. Stanford’s season hasn’t been an overly pretty one, with Saturday’s loss to Washington a particular eyesore on the offensive side of the ball. But Utah still has everything to play for with a one-game edge in the Pac-12 South behind strong play from QB Cameron Rising. That said, the Cardinal played spoiler a few weeks ago in Palo Alto against Oregon, and things can get weird late on a November Friday night.

    10:30 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

    Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

    Happy streaming!

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    kemba-walker
    SI Guide

    Confident Knicks Clash With Defending Champs

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_16879604
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Second Round

    23 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Kansas at West Virginia in Women's College Volleyball

    23 minutes ago
    USATSI_17079446
    College Field Hockey

    How to Watch Michigan vs Iowa in College Field Hockey

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket defended by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to shoot the ball over Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles guard John Konchar (46) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy