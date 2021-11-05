Confident Knicks Clash With Defending Champs

Instead of the Mike White Show, we got the Josh Johnson experience (and were introduced to his LinkedIn page) on Thursday Night Football. But tonight, the NBA has my attention. Excitement about the 5–3 Knicks could continue to rise depending on how they fare against the defending champion Bucks. Plus, two of the NBA’s top rookies are going head-to-head. If you can’t ignore football for the night, some Pac-12 action after dark is worth staying up for.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks

Games like this, a primetime road test against the defending champs, are a great chance to see whether the Knicks are for real. As SI’s Chris Herring broke down last week, New York appears on track to build on last year’s success thanks to a new, more dynamic offense featuring the strengths of new signees Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker. And while it’s early, there may be some signs that Milwaukee is dealing with a championship hangover of sorts after a 4–4 start. The Bucks did bounce back well from three straight losses with a 117–89 drubbing of the lowly Pistons on Tuesday.

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors | As SI’s Jeremy Woo wrote this week, Evan Mobley’s unique skill set is already turning heads around the league and has helped the Cavs get off to a solid start. He’ll face another one of the league’s top rookies in Scottie Barnes tonight. 7:30 p.m. ET, Bally Sports OH/Sportsnet, watch on fuboTV

| As SI’s Jeremy Woo wrote this week, Evan Mobley’s unique skill set is already turning heads around the league and has helped the Cavs get off to a solid start. He’ll face another one of the league’s top rookies in Scottie Barnes tonight. College Football: Virginia Tech at Boston College | Justin Fuente’s seat is hot in Blacksburg in the midst of a disappointing 4–4 season, while Boston College’s offense has struggled in recent weeks. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

| Justin Fuente’s seat is hot in Blacksburg in the midst of a disappointing 4–4 season, while Boston College’s offense has struggled in recent weeks. New York Rangers at Edmonton Oilers | The Oilers are clearly exceeding expectations so far, thanks in no small part to the play of Leon Draisaitl, who currently leads the league in points with 20 in just nine games. Will that continue tonight against the Rangers? 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

| The Oilers are clearly exceeding expectations so far, thanks in no small part to the play of Leon Draisaitl, who currently leads the league in points with 20 in just nine games. Will that continue tonight against the Rangers? Borussia Mönchengladbach at Mainz | Gladbach seems to be finding its footing, coming off a league win over Bochum last time out and a 5–0 win over Bayern in the DFB Pokal last week. But Mainz has won two straight league matches and is knocking on the door of the top four in the Bundesliga. 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM

College Football: Utah at Stanford

Pac-12 after dark? Yeah, Pac-12 after dark. Stanford’s season hasn’t been an overly pretty one, with Saturday’s loss to Washington a particular eyesore on the offensive side of the ball. But Utah still has everything to play for with a one-game edge in the Pac-12 South behind strong play from QB Cameron Rising. That said, the Cardinal played spoiler a few weeks ago in Palo Alto against Oregon, and things can get weird late on a November Friday night.

10:30 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

