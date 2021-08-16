Watch the Knicks, Hawks As Summer League Winds Down

A full weekend of sports is officially in the books, with everything from Justin Fields’s debut in Chicago to the Sky’s OT win over the Seattle Storm in the WNBA’s restart catching my eye. Monday’s slate is a relatively quiet one as Summer League begins to wind down. Though the stars will be out on the diamond in the Bronx tonight. Plus, there’s plenty of time to catch up on Ted Lasso if you haven’t already!

Here’s what I’m tuning in for tonight.

MUST WATCH:

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

They may not feature top-five picks, but these two squads have produced some of the most entertaining basketball we’ve seen in Las Vegas. The Hawks’ young duo of Jalen Johnson and Sharife Cooper has turned heads—Johnson for his versatility and athleticism, Cooper for his passing skill and quickness. On the other side, Knicks rookies Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride have each had bright moments, while second-year players Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin have been among the most productive players in Vegas.

The Knicks have also been one of the highest-scoring teams in the event, ranking fourth in the league at more than 90 points per game. That type of tempo and scoring output should produce plenty of entertaining plays on both ends of the floor. Cooper’s skill level matched against a defender like McBride should be a lot of fun to watch.

7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

HIDDEN GEM:

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees

John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

Gerrit Cole returns to the mound for the first time since being out from COVID-19 earlier this month. The first batter he’ll face will, in all likelihood, be Shohei Ohtani. Not only is Ohtani unbelievably entertaining to watch, but he’s hitting to the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium.

Cole will have his hands full with Ohtani at the top of the Angels’ lineup but may not have too much trouble otherwise. The Angels have scuffled of late and sit in fourth place in the AL West, despite having the likely choice for AL MVP in Ohtani.

7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

